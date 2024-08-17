iifl-logo-icon 1
Mascon Global Ltd Share Price

0.96
(4.35%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Mascon Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.96

Prev. Close

0.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

0.96

Day's Low

0.93

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mascon Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mascon Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mascon Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:54 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.39%

Foreign: 4.39%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.96%

Institutions: 5.96%

Non-Institutions: 45.80%

Custodian: 43.83%

Share Price

Mascon Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

372.13

372.13

372.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-116.03

353.29

425.03

Net Worth

256.1

725.42

797.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

800.91

1,020.88

1,174.31

891.95

566.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

800.91

1,020.88

1,174.31

891.95

566.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.85

-37.56

27.75

2.51

4.38

View Annually Results

Mascon Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mascon Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CEO

K Chandra

Director

K R Paramesvar

Director

R Gowri Shanker

Company Secretary

S Sivakumar

Director

Hari Chandra

Non Executive Director

M Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hendrikus Adrianus Alfonsus

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mascon Global Ltd

Summary

Mascon Global Limited (MGL), a global technology services provider was incorporated on 22nd March 1991. MGL is headquartered at Delhi with development centres at Chennai, Banglore, Delhi, Hyderabad in India, Illinois, Chicago, New Jersey, California & Subsidiary operating offices at New York metro area in USA, London, UK and Monterey and Mexico. MGLs domain expertise spreads across diverse industry segments such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality and Digital Media & Publishing. Also, the companys technology expertise enables to provide services such as Product Engineering Services (PES), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), Security and Identity Management (IDM), Enterprise Business Solution and Business Intelligence services. MGL, a SEI CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001:2000 and BS7799/ISO17799 standards company is work with a variety of clients, ranging from large Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, creating and implementing variety of solutions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with PlasticsNet.com in the year 1999 to provide web-enabled E-Transformation components for the plastic industry. In the same year, the company had finilised two acquisitions, such as Synergysoft Solutions and Ponderosa Technologies, Inc. Mascon officially launched Mascon Communication Technologies (MCT) in the year 2000 to focus on communication technologies, which include wireless, Internet and broadband convergence applicat
QUICKLINKS FOR Mascon Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

