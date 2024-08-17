SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.96
Prev. Close₹0.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹0.96
Day's Low₹0.93
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
372.13
372.13
372.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-116.03
353.29
425.03
Net Worth
256.1
725.42
797.16
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
800.91
1,020.88
1,174.31
891.95
566.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
800.91
1,020.88
1,174.31
891.95
566.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.85
-37.56
27.75
2.51
4.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & CEO
K Chandra
Director
K R Paramesvar
Director
R Gowri Shanker
Company Secretary
S Sivakumar
Director
Hari Chandra
Non Executive Director
M Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hendrikus Adrianus Alfonsus
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mascon Global Ltd
Summary
Mascon Global Limited (MGL), a global technology services provider was incorporated on 22nd March 1991. MGL is headquartered at Delhi with development centres at Chennai, Banglore, Delhi, Hyderabad in India, Illinois, Chicago, New Jersey, California & Subsidiary operating offices at New York metro area in USA, London, UK and Monterey and Mexico. MGLs domain expertise spreads across diverse industry segments such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality and Digital Media & Publishing. Also, the companys technology expertise enables to provide services such as Product Engineering Services (PES), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), Security and Identity Management (IDM), Enterprise Business Solution and Business Intelligence services. MGL, a SEI CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001:2000 and BS7799/ISO17799 standards company is work with a variety of clients, ranging from large Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, creating and implementing variety of solutions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with PlasticsNet.com in the year 1999 to provide web-enabled E-Transformation components for the plastic industry. In the same year, the company had finilised two acquisitions, such as Synergysoft Solutions and Ponderosa Technologies, Inc. Mascon officially launched Mascon Communication Technologies (MCT) in the year 2000 to focus on communication technologies, which include wireless, Internet and broadband convergence applicat
