Mascon Global Ltd Summary

Mascon Global Limited (MGL), a global technology services provider was incorporated on 22nd March 1991. MGL is headquartered at Delhi with development centres at Chennai, Banglore, Delhi, Hyderabad in India, Illinois, Chicago, New Jersey, California & Subsidiary operating offices at New York metro area in USA, London, UK and Monterey and Mexico. MGLs domain expertise spreads across diverse industry segments such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality and Digital Media & Publishing. Also, the companys technology expertise enables to provide services such as Product Engineering Services (PES), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), Security and Identity Management (IDM), Enterprise Business Solution and Business Intelligence services. MGL, a SEI CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001:2000 and BS7799/ISO17799 standards company is work with a variety of clients, ranging from large Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, creating and implementing variety of solutions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with PlasticsNet.com in the year 1999 to provide web-enabled E-Transformation components for the plastic industry. In the same year, the company had finilised two acquisitions, such as Synergysoft Solutions and Ponderosa Technologies, Inc. Mascon officially launched Mascon Communication Technologies (MCT) in the year 2000 to focus on communication technologies, which include wireless, Internet and broadband convergence applications. An automated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) package of the company viz Sieble was rolled out in the year 2001. In July of the year 2002, the company raised US$ 10 million by way Global Depositary Receipts (GDR. To enhance the US market more visible the company had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in US in the identical year. During the year 2002-03, the company won the several new contracts, to name a few, Walgreens, Cardinal Health, Northern Trust, Sears and Johnson Diversey. MGL had selected as a winner in the Deloitte 2004 Chicago land Fast 50 (Deloitte and Touch). This award designates the company as one of the fifty fastest growing technology companies in the Chicago area. During the year 2005, the company had launched a strategic marketing alliance with db4objects, creators of the leading open source object database, to help customers quickly and affordably migrate from older legacy systems to new, more powerful and cost-effective native object-oriented technology. MGL had accredited at SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) Level 5 for its processes by KPMG in March of the year 2006. In January of the year 2007, Mascon had inaugurated its Next Generation Networks (NGN) lab at its Bangalore centre. MGL had joined the IMS Forum (www.IMSForum.org) in May of the same year 2007, the industrys only forum focused solely on the delivery of IMS service interoperability verification and certification. Mascon Global confirmed the stake acquisition from ICICI in January of the year 2008. The BOD of the company had considered and approved the acquisition of Jass & Associates, USA in March of the same year 2008, which is engaged in providing ERP solutions to fortune 100 clients and SDG Corporation, USA. MGL plans the strategy to become USD 1 billion company by 2010-11. This will be through a distributed entrepreneurial business model with some of the best business leaders. The company expects 6-7 domain centric verticals each of a size of USD 100 million or above and backed by a strong technology solutions engine from India and other emerging.