Mascon Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.96
(4.35%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

513.9

831.55

894.03

621.33

398.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

513.9

831.55

894.03

621.33

398.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.17

-25.07

42.2

1.1

0.37

Total Income

525.08

806.47

936.23

622.42

399.33

Total Expenditure

517.07

763.1

836.3

556.13

353.75

PBIDT

8.01

43.36

99.93

66.3

45.59

Interest

31.29

34.15

26.7

16.36

8.22

PBDT

-23.29

9.21

73.23

49.93

37.36

Depreciation

1.8

1.16

2.3

1.84

2.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0.85

2.69

2.56

1.75

Deferred Tax

0

-1.21

0

2.77

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-25.26

8.39

68.23

42.75

33.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-25.26

8.39

68.23

42.75

33.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-25.26

8.39

68.23

42.75

33.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.23

1.86

1.32

1.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

372.13

372.13

366.8

324.8

259.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

35,16,35,808

34,86,35,808

34,76,35,808

31,10,10,400

25,75,47,200

Public Shareholding (%)

94

94

95

96

99

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,30,00,000

1,30,00,000

1,00,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

63.4

55.29

52.2

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.5

3.5

2.7

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

74,91,231

1,04,91,231

91,69,593

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

36.59

44.7

47.79

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2

2.79

2.5

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.55

5.21

11.17

10.67

11.42

PBDTM(%)

-4.53

1.1

8.19

8.03

9.36

PATM(%)

-4.91

1.01

7.63

6.88

8.32

No Record Found

