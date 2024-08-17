Mascon Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
513.9
831.55
894.03
621.33
398.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
513.9
831.55
894.03
621.33
398.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.17
-25.07
42.2
1.1
0.37
Total Income
525.08
806.47
936.23
622.42
399.33
Total Expenditure
517.07
763.1
836.3
556.13
353.75
PBIDT
8.01
43.36
99.93
66.3
45.59
Interest
31.29
34.15
26.7
16.36
8.22
PBDT
-23.29
9.21
73.23
49.93
37.36
Depreciation
1.8
1.16
2.3
1.84
2.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0.85
2.69
2.56
1.75
Deferred Tax
0
-1.21
0
2.77
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.26
8.39
68.23
42.75
33.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-25.26
8.39
68.23
42.75
33.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-25.26
8.39
68.23
42.75
33.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.23
1.86
1.32
1.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
372.13
372.13
366.8
324.8
259.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
35,16,35,808
34,86,35,808
34,76,35,808
31,10,10,400
25,75,47,200
Public Shareholding (%)
94
94
95
96
99
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,30,00,000
1,30,00,000
1,00,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
63.4
55.29
52.2
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.5
3.5
2.7
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
74,91,231
1,04,91,231
91,69,593
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
36.59
44.7
47.79
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2
2.79
2.5
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.55
5.21
11.17
10.67
11.42
PBDTM(%)
-4.53
1.1
8.19
8.03
9.36
PATM(%)
-4.91
1.01
7.63
6.88
8.32
