Mask Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
151.41
95.02
69.09
15.4
Net Worth
154.46
98.07
72.14
18.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
0.77
0.89
0.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
155.29
98.84
73.03
19.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
153.92
97.55
71.68
17.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.33
1.28
1.3
1.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.5
1.48
1.41
1.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.17
-0.09
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
0
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.06
0.03
Total Assets
155.3
98.86
73.04
19.03
