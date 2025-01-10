iifl-logo-icon 1
Mask Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

187.44
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

151.41

95.02

69.09

15.4

Net Worth

154.46

98.07

72.14

18.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

0.77

0.89

0.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

155.29

98.84

73.03

19.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

153.92

97.55

71.68

17.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.33

1.28

1.3

1.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.5

1.48

1.41

1.06

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.17

-0.09

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

0

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.06

0.03

Total Assets

155.3

98.86

73.04

19.03

