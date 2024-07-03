iifl-logo-icon 1
Mask Investments Ltd Share Price

203.24
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High206.36
  • 52 Wk High292.46
  • Prev. Close207.39
  • Day's Low203.24
  • 52 Wk Low 61.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E1,091.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value506.24
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mask Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

207.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.69

Day's High

206.36

Day's Low

203.24

52 Week's High

292.46

52 Week's Low

61.45

Book Value

506.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.02

P/E

1,091.53

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Mask Investments Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Mask Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mask Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.24%

Non-Promoter- 27.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mask Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

151.41

95.02

69.09

15.4

Net Worth

154.46

98.07

72.14

18.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.26

0.67

0.69

-0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Mask Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mask Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Narayan Sitaram Saboo

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Naresh Sitaram Saboo

Managing Director & CFO

Ayushi Manish Saboo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samiksha Rajesh Nandwani

Independent Director

Pragya Memani

Independent Director

Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Tarachand Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mask Investments Ltd

Summary

Mask Investments Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1992 in Indore. The Company was converted into public limited company and obtained the certificate of change in name to Mask Investment Limited on March 20, 1996 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company and deals in investment of shares & securities. Originally, the company was promoted by Shri Lalit Desai and Smt. Heena Desai. But they were not interested in expanding activities of the company. Hence, Shri Anuj Bhargava, Shri Raminder Singh Chaddha, Shri Gagan Vora, Shri Mohan Jhawar and Smt. Nidhi Bhargava joined the company to expand the operation of the company. During the year 1997-98, the company handed-over the business to Saboo family. Now, the company is managed by Shri Narayan Saboo, Shri Naresh Saboo and Smt. Vijaya Dhoot respectively. The company invests in a quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including its Group Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with strong operating and financial performance. The was registered as Non-Banking Finance Company not accepting Pubic Deposit. However, the NBFC Registration of the Company has been cancelled by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its order dated July 18, 2018 received by the Company on July 19, 2018 due to non-attainment of Net Operating Funds requirement as per RBI Act 1934 and in future the Company wishes to apply for fresh Certificate of Registration after attainment of Net Operating Fu
Company FAQs

What is the Mask Investments Ltd share price today?

The Mask Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mask Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mask Investments Ltd is ₹62.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mask Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mask Investments Ltd is 1091.53 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mask Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mask Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mask Investments Ltd is ₹61.45 and ₹292.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mask Investments Ltd?

Mask Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.79%, 3 Years at 74.10%, 1 Year at 176.52%, 6 Month at 112.27%, 3 Month at 100.96% and 1 Month at -9.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mask Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mask Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.75 %

