Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹207.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹206.36
Day's Low₹203.24
52 Week's High₹292.46
52 Week's Low₹61.45
Book Value₹506.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.02
P/E1,091.53
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
151.41
95.02
69.09
15.4
Net Worth
154.46
98.07
72.14
18.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.26
0.67
0.69
-0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Narayan Sitaram Saboo
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Naresh Sitaram Saboo
Managing Director & CFO
Ayushi Manish Saboo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samiksha Rajesh Nandwani
Independent Director
Pragya Memani
Independent Director
Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Tarachand Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mask Investments Ltd
Summary
Mask Investments Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1992 in Indore. The Company was converted into public limited company and obtained the certificate of change in name to Mask Investment Limited on March 20, 1996 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company and deals in investment of shares & securities. Originally, the company was promoted by Shri Lalit Desai and Smt. Heena Desai. But they were not interested in expanding activities of the company. Hence, Shri Anuj Bhargava, Shri Raminder Singh Chaddha, Shri Gagan Vora, Shri Mohan Jhawar and Smt. Nidhi Bhargava joined the company to expand the operation of the company. During the year 1997-98, the company handed-over the business to Saboo family. Now, the company is managed by Shri Narayan Saboo, Shri Naresh Saboo and Smt. Vijaya Dhoot respectively. The company invests in a quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including its Group Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with strong operating and financial performance. The was registered as Non-Banking Finance Company not accepting Pubic Deposit. However, the NBFC Registration of the Company has been cancelled by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its order dated July 18, 2018 received by the Company on July 19, 2018 due to non-attainment of Net Operating Funds requirement as per RBI Act 1934 and in future the Company wishes to apply for fresh Certificate of Registration after attainment of Net Operating Fu
Read More
The Mask Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mask Investments Ltd is ₹62.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mask Investments Ltd is 1091.53 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mask Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mask Investments Ltd is ₹61.45 and ₹292.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mask Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.79%, 3 Years at 74.10%, 1 Year at 176.52%, 6 Month at 112.27%, 3 Month at 100.96% and 1 Month at -9.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.