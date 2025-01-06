Mask Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.26
0.67
0.69
-0.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
0.67
0.69
-0.56
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.26
0.67
0.69
-0.56
Equity raised
1.08
0.96
0.81
0.54
Investing
-0.14
-0.66
0.22
1.86
Financing
3.9
3.9
3.13
1.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.1
4.87
4.85
3.02
