Mask Investments Ltd Summary

Mask Investments Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1992 in Indore. The Company was converted into public limited company and obtained the certificate of change in name to Mask Investment Limited on March 20, 1996 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company and deals in investment of shares & securities. Originally, the company was promoted by Shri Lalit Desai and Smt. Heena Desai. But they were not interested in expanding activities of the company. Hence, Shri Anuj Bhargava, Shri Raminder Singh Chaddha, Shri Gagan Vora, Shri Mohan Jhawar and Smt. Nidhi Bhargava joined the company to expand the operation of the company. During the year 1997-98, the company handed-over the business to Saboo family. Now, the company is managed by Shri Narayan Saboo, Shri Naresh Saboo and Smt. Vijaya Dhoot respectively. The company invests in a quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including its Group Companies, which are engaged in various businesses with strong operating and financial performance. The was registered as Non-Banking Finance Company not accepting Pubic Deposit. However, the NBFC Registration of the Company has been cancelled by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its order dated July 18, 2018 received by the Company on July 19, 2018 due to non-attainment of Net Operating Funds requirement as per RBI Act 1934 and in future the Company wishes to apply for fresh Certificate of Registration after attainment of Net Operating Fund as per RBI Act 1934. The Company has surrendered its Certificate of registration on January 18, 2019.