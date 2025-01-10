Master Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.86
10.92
10.92
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.41
293.89
241.4
207.73
Net Worth
414.27
304.81
252.32
218.65
Minority Interest
Debt
82.17
41.76
26.85
40.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.05
39.21
35.14
Total Liabilities
496.46
346.62
318.38
294.31
Fixed Assets
0.79
0.98
1.62
1.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
334.04
253.31
225.25
204.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.53
4.48
0
3.7
Networking Capital
63.46
15.2
27.77
20.54
Inventories
7.75
8.45
9.67
1.32
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
57.13
9.73
22.71
21.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.42
-2.98
-4.61
-1.94
Cash
25.78
2.05
26.38
2.11
Total Assets
426.6
276.02
281.02
232.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.