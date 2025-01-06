Master Trust Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-76.57
-2.91
-21.5
-13.51
Other operating items
Operating
-76.57
-2.91
-21.5
-13.51
Capital expenditure
1.62
0.01
0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
-74.95
-2.9
-21.49
-13.5
Equity raised
273.05
131.01
128.62
127.98
Investing
172.29
14.18
-1.78
-0.98
Financing
76.13
61.32
75.36
111.05
Dividends paid
0
1.08
0
0
Net in cash
446.52
204.7
180.71
224.55
