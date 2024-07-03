SectorFinance
Open₹170.99
Prev. Close₹169.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.63
Day's High₹170.99
Day's Low₹162.02
52 Week's High₹197
52 Week's Low₹155.11
Book Value₹37.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,837.12
P/E207.07
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.86
10.92
10.92
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.41
293.89
241.4
207.73
Net Worth
414.27
304.81
252.32
218.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-76.57
-2.91
-21.5
-13.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
500.46
339.16
331.28
224.69
135.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
500.46
339.16
331.28
224.69
135.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.14
0.09
0.11
0
Managing Director
Harjeet S Arora
Non Executive Director
R K Singhania
Non Executive Director
G S Chawla
Non Executive Director
Harneesh Kaur Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Gupta
Independent Director
Rajiv Kalra
Independent Director
Ravinder Singhania
Independent Director
Sudhir Kumar
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Reports by Master Trust Ltd
Summary
Master Trust Ltd (Formerly known Arora Financial Consultants Ltd) was incorporated in August 1985. The Original Promoters are Rajinder Kumar Singhania and H S Arora. The Company was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. The Company is engaged in the business of lending, sales/purchases of securities and land.The Company went public in Feb.95 to augment its working capital. The company has been accorded the category-I merchant banker status from 1 Feb.93. In 2011, the Company launched its flagship PMS product named Master Quant 10 in September, 2011. It started offering algorithmic trading solutions to its trading clients named Master Pulse/ Master Trader. It opened branches in Jaipur, Patna and Mumbai.In 2017, the Company started Private Wealth Management vertical. In 2020-21, it launched Debt PMS product named MPSL iRage Absolute Return. In 2023, it expanded business in South Region, which was made operational in 24 States.
The Master Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Master Trust Ltd is ₹1837.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Master Trust Ltd is 207.07 and 3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Master Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Master Trust Ltd is ₹155.11 and ₹197 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Master Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -3.22% and 1 Month at -5.87%.
