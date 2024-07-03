Summary

Master Trust Ltd (Formerly known Arora Financial Consultants Ltd) was incorporated in August 1985. The Original Promoters are Rajinder Kumar Singhania and H S Arora. The Company was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. The Company is engaged in the business of lending, sales/purchases of securities and land.The Company went public in Feb.95 to augment its working capital. The company has been accorded the category-I merchant banker status from 1 Feb.93. In 2011, the Company launched its flagship PMS product named Master Quant 10 in September, 2011. It started offering algorithmic trading solutions to its trading clients named Master Pulse/ Master Trader. It opened branches in Jaipur, Patna and Mumbai.In 2017, the Company started Private Wealth Management vertical. In 2020-21, it launched Debt PMS product named MPSL iRage Absolute Return. In 2023, it expanded business in South Region, which was made operational in 24 States.

