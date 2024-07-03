iifl-logo-icon 1
Master Trust Ltd Share Price

163.64
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:33 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170.99
  • Day's High170.99
  • 52 Wk High197
  • Prev. Close169.61
  • Day's Low162.02
  • 52 Wk Low 155.11
  • Turnover (lac)49.63
  • P/E207.07
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value37.3
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,837.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Master Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

170.99

Prev. Close

169.61

Turnover(Lac.)

49.63

Day's High

170.99

Day's Low

162.02

52 Week's High

197

52 Week's Low

155.11

Book Value

37.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,837.12

P/E

207.07

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Master Trust Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Master Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Master Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 27.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Master Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.86

10.92

10.92

10.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

378.41

293.89

241.4

207.73

Net Worth

414.27

304.81

252.32

218.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-76.57

-2.91

-21.5

-13.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

500.46

339.16

331.28

224.69

135.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

500.46

339.16

331.28

224.69

135.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.14

0.09

0.11

0

Master Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Master Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harjeet S Arora

Non Executive Director

R K Singhania

Non Executive Director

G S Chawla

Non Executive Director

Harneesh Kaur Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Gupta

Independent Director

Rajiv Kalra

Independent Director

Ravinder Singhania

Independent Director

Sudhir Kumar

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Master Trust Ltd

Summary

Master Trust Ltd (Formerly known Arora Financial Consultants Ltd) was incorporated in August 1985. The Original Promoters are Rajinder Kumar Singhania and H S Arora. The Company was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. The Company is engaged in the business of lending, sales/purchases of securities and land.The Company went public in Feb.95 to augment its working capital. The company has been accorded the category-I merchant banker status from 1 Feb.93. In 2011, the Company launched its flagship PMS product named Master Quant 10 in September, 2011. It started offering algorithmic trading solutions to its trading clients named Master Pulse/ Master Trader. It opened branches in Jaipur, Patna and Mumbai.In 2017, the Company started Private Wealth Management vertical. In 2020-21, it launched Debt PMS product named MPSL iRage Absolute Return. In 2023, it expanded business in South Region, which was made operational in 24 States.
Company FAQs

What is the Master Trust Ltd share price today?

The Master Trust Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Master Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Master Trust Ltd is ₹1837.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Master Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Master Trust Ltd is 207.07 and 3.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Master Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Master Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Master Trust Ltd is ₹155.11 and ₹197 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Master Trust Ltd?

Master Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -3.22% and 1 Month at -5.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Master Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Master Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.49 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 27.44 %

