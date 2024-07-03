iifl-logo-icon 1
Master Trust Ltd Company Summary

Master Trust Ltd Summary

Master Trust Ltd (Formerly known Arora Financial Consultants Ltd) was incorporated in August 1985. The Original Promoters are Rajinder Kumar Singhania and H S Arora. The Company was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. The Company is engaged in the business of lending, sales/purchases of securities and land.The Company went public in Feb.95 to augment its working capital. The company has been accorded the category-I merchant banker status from 1 Feb.93. In 2011, the Company launched its flagship PMS product named Master Quant 10 in September, 2011. It started offering algorithmic trading solutions to its trading clients named Master Pulse/ Master Trader. It opened branches in Jaipur, Patna and Mumbai.In 2017, the Company started Private Wealth Management vertical. In 2020-21, it launched Debt PMS product named MPSL iRage Absolute Return. In 2023, it expanded business in South Region, which was made operational in 24 States.

