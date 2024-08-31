AGM 30/09/2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 31.08.2024 FOR AGM PURPOSES (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) PROCEEDINGS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meting held on today i.e. 10.10.2024 has inter-alia, considered and fixed the record date for Sub division/split off equity shares on Wednesday, 30th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)