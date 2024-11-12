Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MASTER TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. and -any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 31.08.2024 FOR AGM PURPOSES In continuation of our letter dated 31.08.2024 with reference to outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.08.2024- details with reference to Appointment of Statutory Auditors subject to approval of shareholders Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

MASTER TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE MATTERS RELATED TO AGM AND CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS AS MENTIONED IN INTIMATION RELATED TO BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28.08.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 28.08.2024 M/S POOJA M KOHLI & ASSOCIATES, COMPANY SECRETARIES IN WHOLE TIME PRACTICE C.P. 14836 HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY THE BOARD AS THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR THE F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

ALLOTMENT OF 387500 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

MASTER TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. TO CONSIDER THE PROPOSAL OF SUB-DIVISION/SPLIT OF EXISTING EQUITY SHARE OF THE COMPANY FROM 1 (ONE) EQUITY SHARE HAVING FACE VALUE OF RS. 5 /- EACH FULLY PAID-UP INTO 5 (FIVE) EQUITY SHARES HAVING FACE VALUE OF RS. 1 /- EACH FULLY PAID-UP SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS. 2. TO CONSIDER APPROVE AND TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024. 3. ANY OTHER MATTER AS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY MAY DECIDE DURING THE COURSE OF THE MEETING. The Board in its meeting held on 7th day of August, 2024 considered and approved Sub-division / split of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each fully paid-up into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory / regulatory approvals as may be required. In this respect, record date shall be decided by the Board separately which shall be intimated to the Exchange in due course. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 7th August, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. SUB-DIVISION/SPLIT OF EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE RS.5/- EACH TO RS.1/- EACH 2. ALTERATION IN CAPITAL CLAUSE OF MOA 3. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

This is to inform you that the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (The Board) held today i.e. on 26th June, 2024, inter alia, has been as follows:- 1. ALLOTMENT OF 3,12,500 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF WARRANTS. 2. RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR. HARJEET SINGH ARORA, AS THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD OF 5 YEARS, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS. 3. The Board has approved the Postal Ballot notice of the Company. 4. The Board has appointed Mrs. Pooja Mahajan Kohli, Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/s Pooja M. Kohli & Associates (C.P. No. 14836) as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting the e-voting process and postal ballot process of the Company in transparent manner. 5. The Board has considered and approved the appointment of M/s Pooja M. Kohli & Associates, Company Secretary in practice (C.P. No. 14836), Ludhiana as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial year 2023-24. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

MASTER TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby give notice that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on Thursday 30.05.2024 at 3:30 P.M. at Ludhiana inter alia : -To consider approve & take on record Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024; -To consider approve & take on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 &; -Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 33, Regulation 52 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, we hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approval of Financial Results : 2. Approval of the Audited Financial Statement: 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024