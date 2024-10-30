The Board in its meeting held on 7th day of August, 2024 considered and approved Sub-division / split of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each fully paid-up into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory / regulatory approvals as may be required. In this respect, record date shall be decided by the Board separately which shall be intimated to the Exchange in due course. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MASTER TRUST LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MASTER TRUST LTD. (511768) RECORD DATE 30/10/2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 30/10/2024 DR-747/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE677D01029 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 30/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241014-38 dated October 14, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE677D01037 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/ The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 30-10-2024 (DR- 747/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.10.2024) NEW ISIN INE677D01037 FOR EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 1/- EACH OF THE COMPANY SHALL BE EFFECTIVE FOR TRADE DONE ON AND FROM THE EX-DATE 30.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)