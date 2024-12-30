Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.45
7.39
7.34
7.24
Net Worth
14.1
14.04
13.99
13.89
Minority Interest
Debt
23.25
31.95
34.22
31.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.35
45.99
48.21
45.13
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.11
0.13
0.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.09
0.1
0.08
Networking Capital
0.16
12.6
12.46
11.76
Inventories
0.02
12.02
12.03
12.03
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.62
0.64
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.02
-0.19
-0.52
Cash
0.04
0.17
0.08
0.14
Total Assets
0.39
12.97
12.77
12.24
