Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

11.88
(-4.96%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.65

6.65

6.65

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.45

7.39

7.34

7.24

Net Worth

14.1

14.04

13.99

13.89

Minority Interest

Debt

23.25

31.95

34.22

31.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.35

45.99

48.21

45.13

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.11

0.13

0.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.09

0.1

0.08

Networking Capital

0.16

12.6

12.46

11.76

Inventories

0.02

12.02

12.03

12.03

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.62

0.64

0.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.02

-0.19

-0.52

Cash

0.04

0.17

0.08

0.14

Total Assets

0.39

12.97

12.77

12.24

