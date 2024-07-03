iifl-logo-icon 1
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Share Price

11.88
(-4.96%)
Dec 30, 2024

  • Open12.82
  • Day's High12.82
  • 52 Wk High13.59
  • Prev. Close12.5
  • Day's Low11.88
  • 52 Wk Low 6.59
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.27
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.82

Prev. Close

12.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

12.82

Day's Low

11.88

52 Week's High

13.59

52 Week's Low

6.59

Book Value

21.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.9

P/E

99

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 68.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.65

6.65

6.65

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.45

7.39

7.34

7.24

Net Worth

14.1

14.04

13.99

13.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6.07

-18.86

5.4

6.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

BEDA NAND CHOUDHARY

Non Executive Director

Pritha Sinha

Independent Director

Pratim Priya Das Gupta

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Bhagat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajshree Mundhra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd

Summary

Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited (MERS), incorporated on August 12, 1994, had obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 1, 1994. The Company is engaged in investment and finance activities and is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was promoted by Mathew Easow, a Chartered Accountant by profession. Mathew Easow started Mathew Easow Financial Services (MEFS) in 1991 which got engaged into Equity Research, Software Development, Securities Trading and Advisory Services. MEFS was also a Category IV Merchant Banker since 1993. The Company acted as Advisors in the Public Issue of Tatanagar Bricks, Kusum Iron & Steel and Jamshedpur Metal Treat. In view of the expanding business, Mathew Easow Research and Securities Limited was formed, which presently provides technical and fundamental analysis to companies, stock brokers, high-net-worth individuals and retail clients, portfolio management and mutual fund applications.
Company FAQs

What is the Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd share price today?

The Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is ₹7.90 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is 99 and 0.56 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is ₹6.59 and ₹13.59 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd?

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.55%, 3 Years at 17.36%, 1 Year at 69.23%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at 1.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.28 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 68.11 %

