SectorFinance
Open₹12.82
Prev. Close₹12.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹12.82
Day's Low₹11.88
52 Week's High₹13.59
52 Week's Low₹6.59
Book Value₹21.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.9
P/E99
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.45
7.39
7.34
7.24
Net Worth
14.1
14.04
13.99
13.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.07
-18.86
5.4
6.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
BEDA NAND CHOUDHARY
Non Executive Director
Pritha Sinha
Independent Director
Pratim Priya Das Gupta
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Bhagat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajshree Mundhra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited (MERS), incorporated on August 12, 1994, had obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 1, 1994. The Company is engaged in investment and finance activities and is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was promoted by Mathew Easow, a Chartered Accountant by profession. Mathew Easow started Mathew Easow Financial Services (MEFS) in 1991 which got engaged into Equity Research, Software Development, Securities Trading and Advisory Services. MEFS was also a Category IV Merchant Banker since 1993. The Company acted as Advisors in the Public Issue of Tatanagar Bricks, Kusum Iron & Steel and Jamshedpur Metal Treat. In view of the expanding business, Mathew Easow Research and Securities Limited was formed, which presently provides technical and fundamental analysis to companies, stock brokers, high-net-worth individuals and retail clients, portfolio management and mutual fund applications.
The Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is ₹7.90 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is 99 and 0.56 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd is ₹6.59 and ₹13.59 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.55%, 3 Years at 17.36%, 1 Year at 69.23%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at 1.63%.
