In terms of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit a copy of the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, including Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), (i) UFR of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. along with LRR dated 14th Aug, 2024 of M/s. Gupta & Manglik., (ii) D.R for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024; (iii) Notice OFAGM to be held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M through (VC) / Other (OAVM) (iv) the Register of Members a will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 till, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (v) the Company has fixed 23rd September, 2024 as the CUT OFF DATE The E-Voting period will commence on 27th September, 2024 (9.00 a.m) and ends on 29th September, 2024 (5.00 p.m). (vi) Undertaking regarding Non-Applicability of Statement of Deviation or Variation (vii) Appointment of M/s. GGPS and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 032345N), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) This is to inform you that the 30th Annual general Meeting of Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited was held today and the business mentioned in the notice dated 14th august, 2024, was transacted. enclosed herewith brief proceedings of the AGM of the company , as required under the regulation 30 of the september, of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, held on Monday, 30th September. 2024, at 12.30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. This is to inform you that 30th AGM was held on 30th september, 2024, through VC/OACM and the business mentioned in the notice dated 14th august , 2024 was transacted. In this regard enclosed please find herewith the following 1) Voting results under regulation 44 of sebi lodr 2) Consolidated Scrutinizer report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) This is to inform you that M/S GGPS and associates chartered accountant has been appointed as a statutory auditor of a company for a term of 5 consecutive tears to hold office from the conclusion of 30th agm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)