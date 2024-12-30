iifl-logo-icon 1
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.88
(-4.96%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd

Mathew Easow Res FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6.07

-18.86

5.4

6.65

Other operating items

Operating

6.07

-18.86

5.4

6.65

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.14

0.24

0.01

Free cash flow

6.08

-18.72

5.64

6.66

Equity raised

14.37

13.9

13.08

12.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

47.13

27.55

18.19

6.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

67.58

22.73

36.91

25.69

