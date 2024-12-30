Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6.07
-18.86
5.4
6.65
Other operating items
Operating
6.07
-18.86
5.4
6.65
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.14
0.24
0.01
Free cash flow
6.08
-18.72
5.64
6.66
Equity raised
14.37
13.9
13.08
12.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
47.13
27.55
18.19
6.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
67.58
22.73
36.91
25.69
