Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MATHEW EASOW RESEARCH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to transact inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. As informed and in terms of provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Insiders Trading Code of Conduct the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed to all Directors / Connected / Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 14th day of November, 2024, considered and approved inter-alia the following business; 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Enclosed herewith a copy of the same along with a copy of Limited Review Report dated 14th November, 2024 of M/s. GGPS And ASSOCIATES, Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to Unaudited Financial Results for the aforesaid period. 2) Undertaking regarding Non-Applicability of Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) under Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MATHEW EASOW RESEARCH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to transact inter-alia the following business: (i) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) To fix date time and place for forthcoming Annual General Meeting; (iii) To finalize the date of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Companys Insiders Trading Code of Conduct the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed to all Directors / Connected / Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. (i) UFR of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. along with LRR dated 14th Aug, 2024 of M/s. Gupta & Manglik., (ii) D.R for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024; (iii) Notice OFAGM to be held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M through (VC) / Other (OAVM) (iv) the Register of Members a will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 till, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (v) the Company has fixed 23rd September, 2024 as the CUT OFF DATE The E-Voting period will commence on 27th September, 2024 (9.00 a.m) and ends on 29th September, 2024 (5.00 p.m). (vi) Undertaking regarding Non-Applicability of Statement of Deviation or Variation (vii) Appointment of M/s. GGPS and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 032345N), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

MATHEW EASOW RESEARCH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. As informed in terms of provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Insiders Trading Code of Conduct the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed to all Directors / Connected / Designated Persons till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. We would like to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: (1) The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations). Enclosed herewith a copy of the said financial results along with Audit Report dated 28th May, 2024 of M/s. Gupta & Manglik, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (2) Undertaking regarding Non-Applicability of Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) under Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Meeting was commenced at 11:30 A.M.(IST) Meeting was concluded at 1.15 P.M (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024