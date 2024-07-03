Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Summary

Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited (MERS), incorporated on August 12, 1994, had obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 1, 1994. The Company is engaged in investment and finance activities and is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was promoted by Mathew Easow, a Chartered Accountant by profession. Mathew Easow started Mathew Easow Financial Services (MEFS) in 1991 which got engaged into Equity Research, Software Development, Securities Trading and Advisory Services. MEFS was also a Category IV Merchant Banker since 1993. The Company acted as Advisors in the Public Issue of Tatanagar Bricks, Kusum Iron & Steel and Jamshedpur Metal Treat. In view of the expanding business, Mathew Easow Research and Securities Limited was formed, which presently provides technical and fundamental analysis to companies, stock brokers, high-net-worth individuals and retail clients, portfolio management and mutual fund applications.