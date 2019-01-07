Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.45
-0.46
-0.52
-0.55
Net Worth
19.72
19.71
19.65
19.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.72
19.71
19.65
19.62
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.1
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.65
19.57
19.48
19.45
Inventories
0.19
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
78
16.35
Sundry Debtors
3.16
1.29
1.64
1.29
Debtor Days
1,297.32
1,054.62
Other Current Assets
17.95
21.47
21.33
21.35
Sundry Creditors
-1.23
-1.09
-1.11
-1.25
Creditor Days
504.97
891.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-2.12
-2.4
-1.96
Cash
0
0.06
0.06
0.03
Total Assets
19.71
19.7
19.65
19.62
