Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Share Price Live

2.16
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2019|02:40:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.16
  • Day's High2.16
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.16
  • Day's Low2.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.26%

Non-Promoter- 74.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

20.17

20.17

20.17

20.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.45

-0.46

-0.52

-0.55

Net Worth

19.72

19.71

19.65

19.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.88

0.44

24.35

48.2

yoy growth (%)

99.13

-98.16

-49.47

424.19

Raw materials

-0.72

-0.44

-24.31

-48.2

As % of sales

82.06

99.18

99.84

99.99

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.18

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.02

0.07

-0.34

0.89

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

-0.16

Working capital

0.01

-1.07

-0.3

1.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.13

-98.16

-49.47

424.19

Op profit growth

-49.23

27.53

-41.03

-9.97

EBIT growth

-64.26

-122.53

-138.14

89.72

Net profit growth

-68.94

-115.57

-147.52

93.2

No Record Found

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,839.7

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.4

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.85

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.2

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Partani

Director

Premlata Partani

Independent Director

Muralikrishna Mohan Rao Kunapareddy

Company Secretary

Ruthu Parampogi

Registered Office

702 E Al Karim Trade Centre,

Ranigunj,

Telangana - 500003

Tel: 91-040-66260041/42/43/44

Website: http://www.unistab.com

Email: contactus@unistab.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285,

Domalguda, J B Apartments,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

527407/02/96VATSALA P L Enterprise Ltd --------------------------------------------------PLEL, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated, PLEL has been a...
Reports by Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd is ₹43.57 Cr. as of 07 Jan ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 07 Jan ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jan ‘19

What is the CAGR of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd?

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -47.87%, 3 Years at -27.21%, 1 Year at -28.24%, 6 Month at -3.57%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.73 %

