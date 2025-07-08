Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2.16
Prev. Close₹2.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.16
Day's Low₹2.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.45
-0.46
-0.52
-0.55
Net Worth
19.72
19.71
19.65
19.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.88
0.44
24.35
48.2
yoy growth (%)
99.13
-98.16
-49.47
424.19
Raw materials
-0.72
-0.44
-24.31
-48.2
As % of sales
82.06
99.18
99.84
99.99
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.18
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.02
0.07
-0.34
0.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.16
Working capital
0.01
-1.07
-0.3
1.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.13
-98.16
-49.47
424.19
Op profit growth
-49.23
27.53
-41.03
-9.97
EBIT growth
-64.26
-122.53
-138.14
89.72
Net profit growth
-68.94
-115.57
-147.52
93.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,839.7
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.4
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.85
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.2
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Partani
Director
Premlata Partani
Independent Director
Muralikrishna Mohan Rao Kunapareddy
Company Secretary
Ruthu Parampogi
702 E Al Karim Trade Centre,
Ranigunj,
Telangana - 500003
Tel: 91-040-66260041/42/43/44
Website: http://www.unistab.com
Email: contactus@unistab.com
1-2-285,
Domalguda, J B Apartments,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
