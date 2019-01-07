Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.88
0.44
24.35
48.2
yoy growth (%)
99.13
-98.16
-49.47
424.19
Raw materials
-0.72
-0.44
-24.31
-48.2
As % of sales
82.06
99.18
99.84
99.99
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.18
-0.22
As % of sales
15.72
22.3
0.77
0.46
Other costs
-0.25
-0.36
-0.21
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.55
81.88
0.87
0.81
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.46
-0.36
-0.61
OPM
-26.35
-103.38
-1.48
-1.27
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.54
0.03
1.52
Profit before tax
0.02
0.07
-0.34
0.89
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
-0.16
Tax rate
-26
-26
0
-18.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.05
-0.34
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.05
-0.34
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-68.94
-115.57
-147.52
93.2
NPM
1.87
12.02
-1.41
1.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.