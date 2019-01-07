Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.02
0.07
-0.34
0.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.16
Working capital
0.01
-1.07
-0.3
1.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
-1.02
-0.66
1.74
Capital expenditure
0
-0.12
-0.05
-0.03
Free cash flow
0.02
-1.14
-0.71
1.71
Equity raised
-0.92
0.21
2.14
0.69
Investing
0
0
0
-0.29
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.89
-0.92
1.42
2.12
