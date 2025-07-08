Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Summary

527407/02/96VATSALA P L Enterprise Ltd --------------------------------------------------PLEL, a closely held public limited company, was incorporated, PLEL has been accorded the status of an 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for manufacture and export of Ceiling Fans by the Government of India by its order. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Hyderabad and its manufacturing unit is about 15 Kms from the Hyderabad city.The Company commenced commercial production during the year 1992-93. The present installed capacity of the Company for manufacture of fans is 48,000 Nos per annum.The Company has been performing well since inception. Encouraged by the results of the Seed Marketing Operations carried out in the early part of the financial year 1992-93 the Company commenced its full-fledged commercial operations from August 1993. The Company has exported its products to various countries and had achieved an export turnover of Rs 107.37 lacs in 1993-94.PLEL has also commenced export of turnkey projects for manufacture of Plastic Storage Tanks. This has been added to its existing line of activity due to substantial value addition and vast demand in the developing countries. The Company is expecting a repeat order from Green Valleys Establishment, Oman to which the first turn key project was exported by the Company.