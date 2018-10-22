iifl-logo
Matra Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

0.37
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2018|02:46:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.14

6.14

6.14

6.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.23

-0.71

-0.64

-0.58

Net Worth

-0.09

5.43

5.5

5.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.23

1.22

1.39

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.16

6.67

6.89

5.75

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.11

6.62

6.76

5.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.19

6.62

6.77

5.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.07

0.09

Total Assets

1.16

6.67

6.88

5.74

