Matra Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.14
6.14
6.14
6.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.23
-0.71
-0.64
-0.58
Net Worth
-0.09
5.43
5.5
5.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.23
1.22
1.39
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.16
6.67
6.89
5.75
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.11
6.62
6.76
5.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.19
6.62
6.77
5.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.09
Total Assets
1.16
6.67
6.88
5.74
