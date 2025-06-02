iifl-logo
Matra Realty Ltd Share Price

0.37
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2018|02:46:56 PM

Matra Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.37

Prev. Close

0.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

0.37

Day's Low

0.37

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.11

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Matra Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Matra Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Matra Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:33 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.54%

Non-Promoter- 1.63%

Institutions: 1.62%

Non-Institutions: 95.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Matra Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.14

6.14

6.14

6.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.23

-0.71

-0.64

-0.58

Net Worth

-0.09

5.43

5.5

5.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.51

-0.21

1.14

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Matra Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,128

38.745,70,145.253,940.440.6115,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,027.05

206.543,22,087.197.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

286.55

333.311,82,116.8997.140.17151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

142.05

27.891,81,521.551,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,450

62.081,49,343.3990.720.98138.021,839.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Matra Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Ashokkumar Jivatram Dansingani

Additional Director

Kenny Kanikaraj Devassa

Additional Director

Kunal Satish Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Matra Realty Ltd

Summary

Matra Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the realty business of property development. Matra Realty Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Matra Realty was incorporated in 1985. The company was formerly known as Yashraj Securities Limited and changed its name to Matra Realty Limited in August 2007. The Matra brand encompasses a diverse area of operations, comprising residential and commercial properties, offering their esteemed homeowners, a more holistic lifestyle solution.
2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

