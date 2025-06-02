SectorFinance
Open₹0.37
Prev. Close₹0.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹0.37
Day's Low₹0.37
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.11
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.14
6.14
6.14
6.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.23
-0.71
-0.64
-0.58
Net Worth
-0.09
5.43
5.5
5.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.51
-0.21
1.14
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,128
|38.74
|5,70,145.25
|3,940.44
|0.61
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,027.05
|206.54
|3,22,087.19
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
286.55
|333.31
|1,82,116.89
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
142.05
|27.89
|1,81,521.55
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,450
|62.08
|1,49,343.39
|90.72
|0.98
|138.02
|1,839.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Ashokkumar Jivatram Dansingani
Additional Director
Kenny Kanikaraj Devassa
Additional Director
Kunal Satish Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Matra Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the realty business of property development. Matra Realty Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Matra Realty was incorporated in 1985. The company was formerly known as Yashraj Securities Limited and changed its name to Matra Realty Limited in August 2007. The Matra brand encompasses a diverse area of operations, comprising residential and commercial properties, offering their esteemed homeowners, a more holistic lifestyle solution.
