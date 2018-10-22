Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2018
|Sep-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
2.54%
2.42%
2.54%
2.54%
2.54%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.62%
1.16%
1.22%
1.22%
1.22%
Non-Institutions
95.82%
96.4%
96.22%
96.22%
96.23%
Total Non-Promoter
97.45%
97.57%
97.45%
97.45%
97.45%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
