Matra Realty Ltd Management Discussions

Oct 22, 2018

Matra Realty Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

Business Overview

M/s Matra Realty Limited is looking for new business avenues in various areas like Infrastructure Development & other business sources,

Risk and Threats to Business

The Company is exposed to risks from market fluctuations of interest rate and stock market fluctuations of the share price.

Human Resource management

Since the Company is engaged in trading activity therefore minimum staff and worker have been retained in the company to look after day to day operations. The company cares for their personnel and considers them as their assets.

Internal Control System and Their Adequacy

Your Company has Internal Control Systems relating to its areas of operations. Their internal control system lays emphasis in financial reporting and compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

During the period under Review there is no income of the company

Appreciation

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation for the continued, support and co-operation extended to the company by the banks, various departments and agencies of Central and State Government and other agencies.

Your Directors thanks our esteemed shareholders for your continued support.

Your Directors place on records their appreciation of the dedication and commitment of your companys employees and look forward to their support in the future as well.

Date: August 23, 2017 For and On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Mumbai Sd/-
Arun Kumar Goyal
Director

