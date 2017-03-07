Mavens Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.52
-5.56
-5.58
-5.44
Net Worth
5.47
5.43
5.41
5.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.1
0.1
Total Liabilities
5.47
5.43
5.51
5.65
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
2.82
3.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.62
5.51
2.52
1.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
-0.21
-0.11
0.05
0.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.22
0.33
0.49
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.33
-0.28
-0.31
Cash
0.05
0.01
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
5.48
5.43
5.51
5.66
