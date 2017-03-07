iifl-logo-icon 1
Mavens Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Mar 7, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.52

-5.56

-5.58

-5.44

Net Worth

5.47

5.43

5.41

5.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.1

0.1

Total Liabilities

5.47

5.43

5.51

5.65

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

2.82

3.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.62

5.51

2.52

1.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.1

0.1

Networking Capital

-0.21

-0.11

0.05

0.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.18

0.22

0.33

0.49

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.33

-0.28

-0.31

Cash

0.05

0.01

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

5.48

5.43

5.51

5.66

