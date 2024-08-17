SectorTrading
Open₹0.47
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹0.47
Day's Low₹0.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.52
-5.56
-5.58
-5.44
Net Worth
5.47
5.43
5.41
5.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.17
0.95
0.82
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-81.63
15.41
-21.67
29.34
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.36
0
0
As % of sales
61.3
38.56
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.24
-0.22
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.35
1.25
0.12
0.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.14
-0.27
Tax paid
0.01
-0.13
-0.03
0
Working capital
-0.01
1.49
-0.21
-7.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.63
15.41
-21.67
29.34
Op profit growth
-345.12
-50.97
-17.06
75.11
EBIT growth
-128.19
921.9
-4.92
72.99
Net profit growth
-294.8
1,233.84
-33.39
84.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chandrakala Devi Lakhotia
Independent Director
Kishan Singh
Whole-time Director
Kuldeep Doshi
Company Secretary
Saurav Narang
Addtnl Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mavens Biotech Ltd
Summary
Mavens Biotech Limited was originally incorporated on 24th October 1981 and was initially involved in the trading of agricultural and related products.The company went public in the 1982 with 2,48,000 equity shares at par. Out which 1,50,000 equity shares were offered to the public and balance 98,000 equity shares were reserved for Directors, Promoters, their friends, relatives and associates.Equity capital was further increased by way of private placement of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at premium of Rs. 40/- per share in the year 1994. Over a period of time, the company further issued 2748000 and 5496000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as bonus shares on 24th February 2001 and 12th December 2001 respectively, both in 1:1 ratio.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.