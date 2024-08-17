iifl-logo-icon 1
Mavens Biotech Ltd Share Price

0.47
(-4.08%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:44:48 PM

Mavens Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.47

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

0.47

Day's Low

0.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mavens Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

Mavens Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mavens Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.04%

Non-Promoter- 67.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mavens Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.52

-5.56

-5.58

-5.44

Net Worth

5.47

5.43

5.41

5.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.17

0.95

0.82

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

15.41

-21.67

29.34

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.36

0

0

As % of sales

61.3

38.56

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.24

-0.22

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.35

1.25

0.12

0.12

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.14

-0.27

Tax paid

0.01

-0.13

-0.03

0

Working capital

-0.01

1.49

-0.21

-7.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.63

15.41

-21.67

29.34

Op profit growth

-345.12

-50.97

-17.06

75.11

EBIT growth

-128.19

921.9

-4.92

72.99

Net profit growth

-294.8

1,233.84

-33.39

84.57

Mavens Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mavens Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Chandrakala Devi Lakhotia

Independent Director

Kishan Singh

Whole-time Director

Kuldeep Doshi

Company Secretary

Saurav Narang

Addtnl Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mavens Biotech Ltd

Summary

Mavens Biotech Limited was originally incorporated on 24th October 1981 and was initially involved in the trading of agricultural and related products.The company went public in the 1982 with 2,48,000 equity shares at par. Out which 1,50,000 equity shares were offered to the public and balance 98,000 equity shares were reserved for Directors, Promoters, their friends, relatives and associates.Equity capital was further increased by way of private placement of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at premium of Rs. 40/- per share in the year 1994. Over a period of time, the company further issued 2748000 and 5496000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as bonus shares on 24th February 2001 and 12th December 2001 respectively, both in 1:1 ratio.
