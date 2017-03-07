iifl-logo-icon 1
Mavens Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.47
(-4.08%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:44:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.17

0.95

0.82

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

15.41

-21.67

29.34

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.36

0

0

As % of sales

61.3

38.56

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.24

-0.22

-0.24

As % of sales

70.86

25.18

26.57

22.79

Other costs

-0.26

-0.21

-0.33

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

152.34

22.42

40.87

46.46

Operating profit

-0.32

0.13

0.26

0.32

OPM

-184.52

13.82

32.55

30.74

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.14

-0.27

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

1.21

0

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.35

1.25

0.12

0.12

Taxes

0.01

-0.13

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-3.1

-10.54

-31.46

-2.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

1.11

0.08

0.12

Exceptional items

-1.83

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.17

1.11

0.08

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-294.8

1,233.84

-33.39

84.57

NPM

-1,240.17

116.94

10.11

11.89

Mavens Biotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

