|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.17
0.95
0.82
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-81.63
15.41
-21.67
29.34
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.36
0
0
As % of sales
61.3
38.56
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.24
-0.22
-0.24
As % of sales
70.86
25.18
26.57
22.79
Other costs
-0.26
-0.21
-0.33
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
152.34
22.42
40.87
46.46
Operating profit
-0.32
0.13
0.26
0.32
OPM
-184.52
13.82
32.55
30.74
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.14
-0.27
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
1.21
0
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.35
1.25
0.12
0.12
Taxes
0.01
-0.13
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-3.1
-10.54
-31.46
-2.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
1.11
0.08
0.12
Exceptional items
-1.83
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.17
1.11
0.08
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-294.8
1,233.84
-33.39
84.57
NPM
-1,240.17
116.94
10.11
11.89
