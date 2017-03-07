iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mavens Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.47
(-4.08%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:44:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mavens Biotech Ltd

Mavens Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.35

1.25

0.12

0.12

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.14

-0.27

Tax paid

0.01

-0.13

-0.03

0

Working capital

-0.01

1.49

-0.21

-7.12

Other operating items

Operating

-0.42

2.5

-0.27

-7.26

Capital expenditure

-2.06

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-2.48

2.5

-0.26

-7.26

Equity raised

2.2

8.21

16.29

16.14

Investing

-0.06

1.25

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.34

11.96

16.03

8.87

Mavens Biotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mavens Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.