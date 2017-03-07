Mavens Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.35
1.25
0.12
0.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.14
-0.27
Tax paid
0.01
-0.13
-0.03
0
Working capital
-0.01
1.49
-0.21
-7.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
2.5
-0.27
-7.26
Capital expenditure
-2.06
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.48
2.5
-0.26
-7.26
Equity raised
2.2
8.21
16.29
16.14
Investing
-0.06
1.25
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.34
11.96
16.03
8.87
