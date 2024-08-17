Mavens Biotech Ltd Summary

Mavens Biotech Limited was originally incorporated on 24th October 1981 and was initially involved in the trading of agricultural and related products.The company went public in the 1982 with 2,48,000 equity shares at par. Out which 1,50,000 equity shares were offered to the public and balance 98,000 equity shares were reserved for Directors, Promoters, their friends, relatives and associates.Equity capital was further increased by way of private placement of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at premium of Rs. 40/- per share in the year 1994. Over a period of time, the company further issued 2748000 and 5496000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as bonus shares on 24th February 2001 and 12th December 2001 respectively, both in 1:1 ratio.