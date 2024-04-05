Max Alert Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.56
9.2
9.2
9.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.39
-15.35
-14.94
4.02
Net Worth
1.17
-6.15
-5.74
13.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.88
1.88
2.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.17
-4.27
-3.86
15.27
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.49
0.6
1.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.19
0.19
0.19
Networking Capital
0.15
-5.47
-5.84
13.26
Inventories
0
0
0
2.5
Inventory Days
0
159.71
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.02
12.23
Debtor Days
1.54
781.3
Other Current Assets
0.23
0.28
0.28
6.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-4.87
-4.97
-6.93
Creditor Days
384.18
442.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.89
-1.17
-0.63
Cash
0.41
0.52
1.2
0.42
Total Assets
1.17
-4.27
-3.85
15.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.