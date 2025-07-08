iifl-logo
Max Alert Systems Ltd Share Price Live

4.45
(4.95%)
Apr 5, 2024

  • Open4.45
  • Day's High4.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.24
  • Day's Low4.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E1.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.02
  • EPS3.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.09
  • Div. Yield0
Max Alert Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.24

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

4.45

Day's Low

4.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.09

P/E

1.26

EPS

3.53

Divi. Yield

0

Max Alert Systems Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Max Alert Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Max Alert Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 41.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Max Alert Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.56

9.2

9.2

9.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.39

-15.35

-14.94

4.02

Net Worth

1.17

-6.15

-5.74

13.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.72

5.71

11.83

13.86

yoy growth (%)

-17.35

-51.72

-14.63

2.32

Raw materials

-5.74

-4.89

-9.44

-8.97

As % of sales

121.76

85.66

79.76

64.73

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.83

-1.25

-1.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.34

-1.37

0.15

-1.46

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.3

-0.37

-0.57

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-18.34

-1.07

-0.52

-2.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.35

-51.72

-14.63

2.32

Op profit growth

1,588.04

-310.02

-156.5

-204.62

EBIT growth

1,232.54

-967.63

-110.86

-706.75

Net profit growth

1,285.2

-7,503.11

-73.06

-57.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

38.22

35.11

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

38.22

35.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Max Alert Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Max Alert Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Anand Vengilat

Executive Director

Abhilash Kochuparambil Sasi

Independent Director

Bhakti Manish Visrani

Independent Director

Kinjal Darshit Pakhariya

Independent Director

Balachandran Nair Sankaran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gokul Bhojwani

Whole Time Director

Dina Nath Singh

Registered Office

103 Washington Business Park,

1 Andheri Kurla Road JB Nagar,

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: -

Website: http://www.maxalert.in

Email: ipo@mspl.biz

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Max Alert Systems was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Max Alert Systems Private Limited on 16th January, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted into a P...
Reports by Max Alert Systems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Max Alert Systems Ltd share price today?

The Max Alert Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max Alert Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max Alert Systems Ltd is ₹4.09 Cr. as of 05 Apr ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max Alert Systems Ltd is 1.26 and 0.37 as of 05 Apr ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max Alert Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max Alert Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max Alert Systems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Apr ‘24

What is the CAGR of Max Alert Systems Ltd?

Max Alert Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.50%, 3 Years at 0.45%, 1 Year at 49.33%, 6 Month at 111.90%, 3 Month at 24.30% and 1 Month at -6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max Alert Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max Alert Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.94 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 41.88 %

