SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.45
Prev. Close₹4.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹4.45
Day's Low₹4.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.09
P/E1.26
EPS3.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.56
9.2
9.2
9.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.39
-15.35
-14.94
4.02
Net Worth
1.17
-6.15
-5.74
13.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.72
5.71
11.83
13.86
yoy growth (%)
-17.35
-51.72
-14.63
2.32
Raw materials
-5.74
-4.89
-9.44
-8.97
As % of sales
121.76
85.66
79.76
64.73
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.83
-1.25
-1.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.34
-1.37
0.15
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.3
-0.37
-0.57
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-18.34
-1.07
-0.52
-2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.35
-51.72
-14.63
2.32
Op profit growth
1,588.04
-310.02
-156.5
-204.62
EBIT growth
1,232.54
-967.63
-110.86
-706.75
Net profit growth
1,285.2
-7,503.11
-73.06
-57.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
38.22
35.11
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
38.22
35.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Anand Vengilat
Executive Director
Abhilash Kochuparambil Sasi
Independent Director
Bhakti Manish Visrani
Independent Director
Kinjal Darshit Pakhariya
Independent Director
Balachandran Nair Sankaran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gokul Bhojwani
Whole Time Director
Dina Nath Singh
103 Washington Business Park,
1 Andheri Kurla Road JB Nagar,
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: -
Website: http://www.maxalert.in
Email: ipo@mspl.biz
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Max Alert Systems was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Max Alert Systems Private Limited on 16th January, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted into a P...
Read More
