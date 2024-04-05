Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.72
5.71
11.83
13.86
yoy growth (%)
-17.35
-51.72
-14.63
2.32
Raw materials
-5.74
-4.89
-9.44
-8.97
As % of sales
121.76
85.66
79.76
64.73
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.83
-1.25
-1.75
As % of sales
9.06
14.58
10.6
12.65
Other costs
-16.85
-1.07
-0.62
-4.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
356.95
18.74
5.27
29.2
Operating profit
-18.31
-1.08
0.51
-0.91
OPM
-387.78
-18.98
4.36
-6.59
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.3
-0.37
-0.57
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.01
0.01
0.03
Profit before tax
-18.34
-1.37
0.15
-1.46
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
0
-0.72
-11.06
1.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.34
-1.36
0.13
-1.48
Exceptional items
-0.61
0
-0.12
1.55
Net profit
-18.95
-1.36
0.01
0.06
yoy growth (%)
1,285.2
-7,503.11
-73.06
-57.69
NPM
-401.49
-23.95
0.15
0.49
