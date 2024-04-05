Max Alert Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.34
-1.37
0.15
-1.46
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.3
-0.37
-0.57
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Working capital
-18.34
-1.07
-0.52
-2.34
Other operating items
Operating
-36.87
-2.74
-0.75
-4.4
Capital expenditure
-3.62
0
1.7
-1.48
Free cash flow
-40.49
-2.74
0.94
-5.88
Equity raised
8.03
10.77
10.71
10.54
Investing
-0.01
0
0
-0.54
Financing
1.97
2.14
3.55
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-30.49
10.17
15.2
4.86
