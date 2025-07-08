Max Alert Systems Ltd Summary

Max Alert Systems was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Max Alert Systems Private Limited on 16th January, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Max Alert Systems Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th March, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company is currently engaged in the business of providing solutions for fire fighting, BMS and other allied activities. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of fire fighting services, BMS and other allied activities. Later on, it diversified into the business of telecom industry i.e. installation of mobile towers. However in the recent past, fire fighting services, BMS and other allied activities comprise the main thrust of the Company.The Company in 2012, came out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 40,00,000 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 20 (including share premium of Rs. 10) per Equity Share aggregating to Rs 8 Crores constituting 43.49% dilution to fully diluted post issue capital. The allotment pursuant to this IPO was concluded on 10/07/2012. The entire Equity Shares of Company were listed on BSE SME Platform.During the year 2022-23, the Company is not doing any business as Company is in CIRP. Whereas, Companys main object is a natural resource-based building materials company. The Company supplies aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel) through quarries / mines and distribution yards to its customers in Jharkhand. It provides cement and downstream products, namely, pavers, Hollow Bricksin vertically-integrated structured markets where as the Company has a leading position in aggregates. The Companys heavy-side building materials are used in infrastructure, non-residential and residential construction projects. Aggregates are also used in Building construction and infrastructure projects and as railroad ballast. The aggregates, paver tiles and Hollow bricks and paving product lines are reported collectively as the Building Materials business and Company having business of towering of telecom industry.