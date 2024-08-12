This is to inform you that the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 2:00 Pm Indian Standard Time (IST),through video conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM) facility in compliance with provision of the Company Act 2013. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024 . Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday , August 29,2024 to Wednesday September 04,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed Consolidated Scrutinizer Report on e-voting conducted pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of companies Act read with rule 20 of companies Rules, 2015 for the 21st Annual General Meeting of Max Alert System Limited held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 2;00 P.M. through video conferencing /other audio visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 Part A of Schedule -III of the listing Regulation 2015 ,Please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceeding of the 21st Annual general meeting of the company in Annexure A held on Wednesday September 4 , 2024 at 2:00 Pm through video conferencing /other audio visual means in accordance with the provision of the company act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)