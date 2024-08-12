iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Max Alert Systems Ltd AGM

4.45
(4.95%)
Apr 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Max Alert CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM4 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 2:00 Pm Indian Standard Time (IST),through video conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM) facility in compliance with provision of the Company Act 2013. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024 . Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday , August 29,2024 to Wednesday September 04,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed Consolidated Scrutinizer Report on e-voting conducted pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of companies Act read with rule 20 of companies Rules, 2015 for the 21st Annual General Meeting of Max Alert System Limited held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 2;00 P.M. through video conferencing /other audio visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 Part A of Schedule -III of the listing Regulation 2015 ,Please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceeding of the 21st Annual general meeting of the company in Annexure A held on Wednesday September 4 , 2024 at 2:00 Pm through video conferencing /other audio visual means in accordance with the provision of the company act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Max Alert: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Alert Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.