PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202517 May 2025
Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2025. To consider and approve the appointment of an M/s. Amruta Giradkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the period of five (5) consecutive years commencing from FY 2025-26 to 2029-30 subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting. Max Alert Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.05.2025) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India to consider and approve : The audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Appointment of M/S Amruta Giradkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the period of five (5) consecutive years commencing from FY 2025-26 to 2029-30, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting. Re-appointment of M/s. KKAB &Co LLP. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2025-2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
MAX ALERT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to review the Financial performance of the company. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 12, 2025, through video conferencing reviewed the financial performance of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. January 01, 2025 has approved shifting of registered office of the company within the local limits of the same city, town or village i.e. from 502, 5th Floor, Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road, Marol, Andheri (East),Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400059 to 103 Wellington Business Park 1, Andheri, Kurla Road, Jb Nagar, Marol Opp Hindh Swarastra Industrial Estate, Mumbai - 400059 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 01, 2025, have given their approval to shift the register Office of the Company from 502, 5th floor, Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road, Marol, Andheri (E), Mumbai- 400059 to 103, Wellington Business Park 1, Andheri Kurla Road, J B Nagar, Marol, Opp Hindh Swarasta Industrial Estate, Mumbai-400059
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MAX ALERT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Statement of the company for the quarter ended September 302024 and to take note of the limited Review Report thereon. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024, through video conferencing has approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
MAX ALERT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday August 7 2024 through video conferencing . Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

