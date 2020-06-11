Max India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
53.72
53.68
53.45
53.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,675.29
1,692.11
1,584.24
1,585.78
Net Worth
1,729.01
1,745.79
1,637.69
1,639.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.25
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
1.69
0
1.69
Total Liabilities
1,729.43
1,747.73
1,637.69
1,640.87
Fixed Assets
3.12
3.88
2.76
2.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,118.49
1,645.68
1,493.08
1,507.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.71
2.26
0
1.69
Networking Capital
604.82
95.42
141.25
127.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
32.19
14.83
11.42
9.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
604.04
92.4
137.82
127.96
Sundry Creditors
-5.35
-1.41
-1.65
-2.49
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-26.06
-10.4
-6.34
-6.97
Cash
0.27
0.48
0.61
0.84
Total Assets
1,729.41
1,747.72
1,637.7
1,640.87
