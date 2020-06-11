iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

68.7
(1.18%)
Jun 11, 2020|03:54:26 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

53.72

53.68

53.45

53.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,675.29

1,692.11

1,584.24

1,585.78

Net Worth

1,729.01

1,745.79

1,637.69

1,639.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.25

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

1.69

0

1.69

Total Liabilities

1,729.43

1,747.73

1,637.69

1,640.87

Fixed Assets

3.12

3.88

2.76

2.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,118.49

1,645.68

1,493.08

1,507.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.71

2.26

0

1.69

Networking Capital

604.82

95.42

141.25

127.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

32.19

14.83

11.42

9.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

604.04

92.4

137.82

127.96

Sundry Creditors

-5.35

-1.41

-1.65

-2.49

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-26.06

-10.4

-6.34

-6.97

Cash

0.27

0.48

0.61

0.84

Total Assets

1,729.41

1,747.72

1,637.7

1,640.87

