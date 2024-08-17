Max India Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
33.92
38.97
37.52
39.6
34.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.92
38.97
37.52
39.6
34.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
437.02
12.87
4.68
10.02
1.1
Total Income
470.94
51.84
42.2
49.62
35.7
Total Expenditure
95.57
59.13
129.03
49.28
57.36
PBIDT
375.37
-7.29
-86.83
0.34
-21.66
Interest
6.22
5.6
5.52
5.59
6.04
PBDT
369.15
-12.89
-92.35
-5.25
-27.7
Depreciation
2.08
1.77
1.45
1.23
1.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.55
-0.04
0.74
0.05
2
Deferred Tax
0.94
0.73
0.33
0.25
-0.7
Reported Profit After Tax
366.68
-15.35
-94.87
-6.78
-30.31
Minority Interest After NP
-12.6
-7.43
-44.63
4.87
-14.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
379.28
-7.92
-50.24
-11.65
-15.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-49.06
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
428.34
-7.92
-50.24
-11.65
-15.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.11
-0.34
-2.16
-0.56
-0.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.72
53.73
53.72
53.72
53.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,106.63
-18.7
-231.42
0.85
-62.6
PBDTM(%)
1,088.29
-33.07
-246.13
-13.25
-80.05
PATM(%)
1,081.01
-39.38
-252.85
-17.12
-87.6
