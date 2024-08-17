iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

68.7
(1.18%)
Jun 11, 2020|03:54:26 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

33.92

38.97

37.52

39.6

34.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.92

38.97

37.52

39.6

34.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

437.02

12.87

4.68

10.02

1.1

Total Income

470.94

51.84

42.2

49.62

35.7

Total Expenditure

95.57

59.13

129.03

49.28

57.36

PBIDT

375.37

-7.29

-86.83

0.34

-21.66

Interest

6.22

5.6

5.52

5.59

6.04

PBDT

369.15

-12.89

-92.35

-5.25

-27.7

Depreciation

2.08

1.77

1.45

1.23

1.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.55

-0.04

0.74

0.05

2

Deferred Tax

0.94

0.73

0.33

0.25

-0.7

Reported Profit After Tax

366.68

-15.35

-94.87

-6.78

-30.31

Minority Interest After NP

-12.6

-7.43

-44.63

4.87

-14.93

Net Profit after Minority Interest

379.28

-7.92

-50.24

-11.65

-15.38

Extra-ordinary Items

-49.06

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

428.34

-7.92

-50.24

-11.65

-15.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.11

-0.34

-2.16

-0.56

-0.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.72

53.73

53.72

53.72

53.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,106.63

-18.7

-231.42

0.85

-62.6

PBDTM(%)

1,088.29

-33.07

-246.13

-13.25

-80.05

PATM(%)

1,081.01

-39.38

-252.85

-17.12

-87.6

