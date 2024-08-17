SectorFinance
Open₹68.1
Prev. Close₹67.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,565.78
Day's High₹74.85
Day's Low₹68
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,847.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
53.72
53.68
53.45
53.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,675.29
1,692.11
1,584.24
1,585.78
Net Worth
1,729.01
1,745.79
1,637.69
1,639.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
155.76
240.02
1,416.06
1,211.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.76
240.02
1,416.06
1,211.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.31
44.76
32.19
15.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Analjit Singh
Independent Director
Ashok Brijmohan Kacker
Managing Director
MOHIT TALWAR
Director
TARA SINGH VACHANI
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Addtnl Independent Director
SHARMILA MANSUR ALI TAGORE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Max India Ltd Merged
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited on January 23, 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Erstwhile Max India Limited. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Erstwhile Max India Limited (since dissolved), Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Radiant Life Care Private Limited and the Company (formerly known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited) and their respective shareholders and creditors, becoming effective on June 01, 2020, the Allied Health and Associated Activities Undertaking as defined under the Composite Scheme was demerged from the erstwhile Max India Limited and vested into the Company with effect from the Appointed Date of the Composite Scheme i.e. February 1, 2019. The Company obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 1, 2020, subsequent to the change of its name and is now renamed as Max India Limited. Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior care needs. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.