Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited on January 23, 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Erstwhile Max India Limited. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Erstwhile Max India Limited (since dissolved), Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Radiant Life Care Private Limited and the Company (formerly known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited) and their respective shareholders and creditors, becoming effective on June 01, 2020, the Allied Health and Associated Activities Undertaking as defined under the Composite Scheme was demerged from the erstwhile Max India Limited and vested into the Company with effect from the Appointed Date of the Composite Scheme i.e. February 1, 2019. The Company obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 1, 2020, subsequent to the change of its name and is now renamed as Max India Limited. Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior care needs. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and

Read More