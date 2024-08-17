iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max India Ltd Merged Share Price

68.7
(1.18%)
Jun 11, 2020|03:54:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Max India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

68.1

Prev. Close

67.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,565.78

Day's High

74.85

Day's Low

68

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,847.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Max India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Max India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Max India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.88%

Non-Promoter- 42.15%

Institutions: 42.15%

Non-Institutions: 16.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Max India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

53.72

53.68

53.45

53.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,675.29

1,692.11

1,584.24

1,585.78

Net Worth

1,729.01

1,745.79

1,637.69

1,639.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016

Revenue

0

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

155.76

240.02

1,416.06

1,211.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.76

240.02

1,416.06

1,211.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.31

44.76

32.19

15.63

View Annually Results

Max India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Max India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Analjit Singh

Independent Director

Ashok Brijmohan Kacker

Managing Director

MOHIT TALWAR

Director

TARA SINGH VACHANI

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Addtnl Independent Director

SHARMILA MANSUR ALI TAGORE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max India Ltd Merged

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited on January 23, 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Erstwhile Max India Limited. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Erstwhile Max India Limited (since dissolved), Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Radiant Life Care Private Limited and the Company (formerly known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited) and their respective shareholders and creditors, becoming effective on June 01, 2020, the Allied Health and Associated Activities Undertaking as defined under the Composite Scheme was demerged from the erstwhile Max India Limited and vested into the Company with effect from the Appointed Date of the Composite Scheme i.e. February 1, 2019. The Company obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 1, 2020, subsequent to the change of its name and is now renamed as Max India Limited. Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior care needs. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Max India Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.