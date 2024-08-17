Max India Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
155.76
240.02
1,416.06
1,211.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.76
240.02
1,416.06
1,211.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.31
44.76
32.19
15.63
Total Income
173.07
284.78
1,448.25
1,227.5
Total Expenditure
272.24
280.21
1,385.21
1,219.37
PBIDT
-99.17
4.57
63.04
8.13
Interest
24.09
26.07
52.7
40.96
PBDT
-123.26
-21.5
10.34
-32.83
Depreciation
5.21
4.49
53.24
55.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.57
9.73
6.02
9.74
Deferred Tax
-4.02
-2.49
-2.77
0.46
Reported Profit After Tax
-131.02
-33.23
-46.15
-98.57
Minority Interest After NP
-44.75
9.15
0.05
-17.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-86.27
-42.38
-46.2
-80.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-86.27
-42.38
-46.2
-80.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.12
-4.06
-1.73
-3.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.72
53.68
53.45
53.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-63.66
1.9
4.45
0.67
PBDTM(%)
-79.13
-8.95
0.73
-2.7
PATM(%)
-84.11
-13.84
-3.25
-8.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.