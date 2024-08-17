iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Merged Annually Results

68.7
(1.18%)
Jun 11, 2020|03:54:26 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

155.76

240.02

1,416.06

1,211.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.76

240.02

1,416.06

1,211.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.31

44.76

32.19

15.63

Total Income

173.07

284.78

1,448.25

1,227.5

Total Expenditure

272.24

280.21

1,385.21

1,219.37

PBIDT

-99.17

4.57

63.04

8.13

Interest

24.09

26.07

52.7

40.96

PBDT

-123.26

-21.5

10.34

-32.83

Depreciation

5.21

4.49

53.24

55.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.57

9.73

6.02

9.74

Deferred Tax

-4.02

-2.49

-2.77

0.46

Reported Profit After Tax

-131.02

-33.23

-46.15

-98.57

Minority Interest After NP

-44.75

9.15

0.05

-17.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-86.27

-42.38

-46.2

-80.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-86.27

-42.38

-46.2

-80.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.12

-4.06

-1.73

-3.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.72

53.68

53.45

53.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-63.66

1.9

4.45

0.67

PBDTM(%)

-79.13

-8.95

0.73

-2.7

PATM(%)

-84.11

-13.84

-3.25

-8.13

