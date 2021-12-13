Maximaa Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.29
0
0.26
-0.68
Depreciation
-1.41
-0.7
-0.7
-0.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.61
-1.76
-0.85
-1
Other operating items
Operating
-32.31
-2.45
-1.29
-2.49
Capital expenditure
-2.2
5.15
-3.66
-1.49
Free cash flow
-34.51
2.69
-4.95
-3.98
Equity raised
9.88
8.55
9.97
12.93
Investing
-2.01
0
0
1.8
Financing
24.26
1.37
3.37
7.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.38
12.61
8.39
18.14
