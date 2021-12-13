iifl-logo
Maximaa Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-19.29

0

0.26

-0.68

Depreciation

-1.41

-0.7

-0.7

-0.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.61

-1.76

-0.85

-1

Other operating items

Operating

-32.31

-2.45

-1.29

-2.49

Capital expenditure

-2.2

5.15

-3.66

-1.49

Free cash flow

-34.51

2.69

-4.95

-3.98

Equity raised

9.88

8.55

9.97

12.93

Investing

-2.01

0

0

1.8

Financing

24.26

1.37

3.37

7.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.38

12.61

8.39

18.14

Maximaa Systems : related Articles

No Record Found

