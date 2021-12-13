Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.52
-6.64
Op profit growth
-7,149.4
-117.65
EBIT growth
7,719.69
-88.45
Net profit growth
7,189.43
-88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-463.18
2.06
-10.93
EBIT margin
-499.72
-2.01
-16.26
Net profit margin
-501.43
-2.16
-16.85
RoCE
-68.88
-0.66
RoNW
-60.47
-0.44
RoA
-17.28
-0.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.33
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.56
-0.19
-0.57
Book value per share
0.44
2.63
3.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.76
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.71
-39.12
-15.7
P/B
5.68
2.83
2.83
EV/EBIDTA
-1.99
133.24
-46.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
405.09
133.04
Inventory days
1,136.54
549.65
Creditor days
-90.88
-180.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
293.17
13.08
27.39
Net debt / equity
7.98
1.72
1.31
Net debt / op. profit
-1.16
90.98
-14.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-462.47
-62.24
-54.57
Employee costs
-34.04
-17.44
-22.11
Other costs
-66.66
-18.24
-34.24
No Record Found
