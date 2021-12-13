iifl-logo
0.84
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:21:32 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.52

-6.64

Op profit growth

-7,149.4

-117.65

EBIT growth

7,719.69

-88.45

Net profit growth

7,189.43

-88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-463.18

2.06

-10.93

EBIT margin

-499.72

-2.01

-16.26

Net profit margin

-501.43

-2.16

-16.85

RoCE

-68.88

-0.66

RoNW

-60.47

-0.44

RoA

-17.28

-0.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.33

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.56

-0.19

-0.57

Book value per share

0.44

2.63

3.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.76

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.71

-39.12

-15.7

P/B

5.68

2.83

2.83

EV/EBIDTA

-1.99

133.24

-46.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

405.09

133.04

Inventory days

1,136.54

549.65

Creditor days

-90.88

-180.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

293.17

13.08

27.39

Net debt / equity

7.98

1.72

1.31

Net debt / op. profit

-1.16

90.98

-14.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-462.47

-62.24

-54.57

Employee costs

-34.04

-17.44

-22.11

Other costs

-66.66

-18.24

-34.24

