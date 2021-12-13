iifl-logo
Maximaa Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.84
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:21:33 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.72

12.17

12.28

19.43

yoy growth (%)

-69.4

-0.9

-36.79

-23.2

Raw materials

-17.72

-7.45

-6.66

-15.12

As % of sales

475.72

61.25

54.23

77.8

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.09

-2.52

-2.13

As % of sales

35.16

17.22

20.52

10.97

Other costs

-2.51

-2.09

-2.04

-2.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.45

17.18

16.67

15.22

Operating profit

-17.81

0.52

1.05

-0.77

OPM

-478.34

4.33

8.56

-4

Depreciation

-1.41

-0.7

-0.7

-0.81

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.01

-0.07

-1.03

Other income

0

0.19

-0.01

1.94

Profit before tax

-19.29

0

0.26

-0.68

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-0.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.29

0

0.26

-0.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.29

0

0.26

-0.67

yoy growth (%)

-7,79,522.38

-99.06

-138.8

-4,493.05

NPM

-517.87

0.02

2.14

-3.49

