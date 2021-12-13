Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.72
12.17
12.28
19.43
yoy growth (%)
-69.4
-0.9
-36.79
-23.2
Raw materials
-17.72
-7.45
-6.66
-15.12
As % of sales
475.72
61.25
54.23
77.8
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.09
-2.52
-2.13
As % of sales
35.16
17.22
20.52
10.97
Other costs
-2.51
-2.09
-2.04
-2.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.45
17.18
16.67
15.22
Operating profit
-17.81
0.52
1.05
-0.77
OPM
-478.34
4.33
8.56
-4
Depreciation
-1.41
-0.7
-0.7
-0.81
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.01
-0.07
-1.03
Other income
0
0.19
-0.01
1.94
Profit before tax
-19.29
0
0.26
-0.68
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.29
0
0.26
-0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.29
0
0.26
-0.67
yoy growth (%)
-7,79,522.38
-99.06
-138.8
-4,493.05
NPM
-517.87
0.02
2.14
-3.49
