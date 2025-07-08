iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Maximaa Systems Ltd Share Price Live

0.84
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:21:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.81
  • Day's High0.84
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.8
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-1.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maximaa Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.81

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

0.84

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maximaa Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maximaa Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maximaa Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maximaa Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

11.6

12.57

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.17

3.11

4.28

4.28

Net Worth

-3.57

15.68

14.4

14.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.72

12.17

12.28

19.43

yoy growth (%)

-69.4

-0.9

-36.79

-23.2

Raw materials

-17.72

-7.45

-6.66

-15.12

As % of sales

475.72

61.25

54.23

77.8

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.09

-2.52

-2.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-19.29

0

0.26

-0.68

Depreciation

-1.41

-0.7

-0.7

-0.81

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.61

-1.76

-0.85

-1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.4

-0.9

-36.79

-23.2

Op profit growth

-3,476.85

-49.84

-235.03

-130.65

EBIT growth

-90,974.87

-93.79

-2.62

-83.65

Net profit growth

-7,79,522.38

-99.06

-138.8

-4,493.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1

3.85

11.27

12.22

13.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1

3.85

11.27

12.22

13.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.01

0.49

0.22

0

View Annually Results

Maximaa Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maximaa Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Shah

Director

Mayur B Shah

Joint Managing Director

Mahesh B Shah

Registered Office

B-1 Yashkamal,

Tithal Road,

Gujarat - 396001

Tel: 02632-222402/403

Website: http://www.maximaagroup.com

Email: cs@maximaasystems.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Incorporated as Shree Laxmi Furniture Manufacturing Company (P) Ltd on 3 Aug.90, Maximaa Systems (MSL) was converted into a public company and got its present name on 3 Nov.93. It was promoted by Balu...
Read More

Reports by Maximaa Systems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Maximaa Systems Ltd share price today?

The Maximaa Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maximaa Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maximaa Systems Ltd is ₹4.87 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maximaa Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maximaa Systems Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maximaa Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maximaa Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maximaa Systems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Maximaa Systems Ltd?

Maximaa Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.20%, 3 Years at -43.75%, 1 Year at -57.58%, 6 Month at -28.21%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maximaa Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maximaa Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maximaa Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.