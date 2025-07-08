Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.81
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹0.84
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
11.6
12.57
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.17
3.11
4.28
4.28
Net Worth
-3.57
15.68
14.4
14.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.72
12.17
12.28
19.43
yoy growth (%)
-69.4
-0.9
-36.79
-23.2
Raw materials
-17.72
-7.45
-6.66
-15.12
As % of sales
475.72
61.25
54.23
77.8
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.09
-2.52
-2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.29
0
0.26
-0.68
Depreciation
-1.41
-0.7
-0.7
-0.81
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.61
-1.76
-0.85
-1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.4
-0.9
-36.79
-23.2
Op profit growth
-3,476.85
-49.84
-235.03
-130.65
EBIT growth
-90,974.87
-93.79
-2.62
-83.65
Net profit growth
-7,79,522.38
-99.06
-138.8
-4,493.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1
3.85
11.27
12.22
13.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1
3.85
11.27
12.22
13.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.01
0.49
0.22
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Shah
Director
Mayur B Shah
Joint Managing Director
Mahesh B Shah
B-1 Yashkamal,
Tithal Road,
Gujarat - 396001
Tel: 02632-222402/403
Website: http://www.maximaagroup.com
Email: cs@maximaasystems.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated as Shree Laxmi Furniture Manufacturing Company (P) Ltd on 3 Aug.90, Maximaa Systems (MSL) was converted into a public company and got its present name on 3 Nov.93. It was promoted by Balu...
Read More
