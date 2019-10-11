To,

The Members,

Maximaa Systems Limited

Your Directors present the 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The summarized financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020 as compared to previous year is as under:

(Rs in Lakhs) Standalone Consolidated PARTICULARS For the Year ended 31st March, 2020 For the Year ended 31st March, 2019 For the Year ended 31st March 2020 For the Year ended 31st March, 2019 Revenue from Operations 372.49 1115.49 384.73 1119.56 Other Income 00.41 62.42 0.55 100.17 Total Revenue 372.90 1177.91 385.29 1219.73 Total Expenditure 2301.97 1262.87 2314.47 1296.67 Exceptional Items - - - - Profit / Loss before Tax (1929.07) (84.95) (1929.18) (77.02) Tax Expenses / Benefits - - - - Profit / Loss after Tax for the year (1929.07) (84.95) (1929.18) (77.02) Other Comprehensive Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Comprehensive Income (1929.07) (84.95) (1929.18) (77.02) Basic EPS (3.33) (0.15) (3.33) (0.15) Diluted EPS (3.33) (0.15) (3.33) (0.15)

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE :

a. Standalone Results:

During the financial year 2019-20, under review as per Standalone Financial Results, the Company has recorded decreased in operating revenue by Rs. 743 lakhs compared with the operating revenue of previous year. Loss Before Tax has been increased by Rs. 1844.12 Lakhs and Loss After Tax have increased by Rs. 1844.12 Lakhs compared with the previous year 2018-19.

b. Consolidated Results:

During the financial year 2019-20, under review as per Consolidated Financial Results, the Company has recorded decreased in operating revenue by Rs. 734.83 Lakhs compared with the operating revenue of previous year. Loss Before Tax has been increased by Rs. 1852.16 Lakhs and Loss After Tax have increased by 1852.16 Lakhs, compared with the loss of previous year 2018-19.

3. REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS:

The beginning of the year 2020 witnessed the global spread of COVID-19. Government in many countries announced lockdown and advised people to stay indoors. Around the world, these COVID-19 lockdowns have driven professional and social life out of the physical world. The economic fallout of this is still difficult to assess as the situation is still evolving.

Consequent to this, the Government of India declared a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020, which impacted the normal business operations of the Company. For the Company the focused immediately shifted to ensuring the health and well being of all the employees and minimizing the disruptions in the business operations of the Company. Since Lockdown, adoption of work from home policy has been enabled to almost all employees to work remotely and securely. The company is in the phase of slowly commencing is operations at its Plant. The exact impact of this pandemic on the business operations of the company cannot be assessed at this very moment. However the management is considering all relevant internal and external information available to determine the impact on the companys revenue from operations for foreseeable future. Your

Directors are optimistic about the future growth of the Company and are putting their best efforts to accelerate the growth speed.

4. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future business requirements of the Company, your Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2020.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

There was no change in Share Capital of the Company during the year F.Y. 2019-20. As on 31st March, 2020, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs.11,60,02,510/-(Rupees Eleven Crores Sixty Lakhs Two Thousands Five Hundred and Ten Only) divided into 5,80,01,255 (Five Crores Eighty Lakhs One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Five Only) Equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each.

6. RESERVES:

During the year, the Company has transferred amount of Rs. 97,24,688/- to General Reserves. The Board proposes to carry overall Reserves of Rs. (1517.23) Lakhs.

7. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKINGS / STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

Segment Information for the year ended 31st March, 2020:

Particulars Storage Systems Division Pharma Division Current Year Previous Year Current Year Previous Year SEGMENT REVENUE Sales 192.38 863.17 180.11 180.11 Other Income 0 5.87 0.41 56.55 Net Sales/Income From Operations 192.38 869.04 180.52 236.66 SEGMENT RESULT Profit before Tax, (384.76) 77.26 (1396.63) 115.89 Depreciation & Interest Less : Depreciation 68.58 59 72.55 89 Profit After Depreciation (453.34) 18.26 (1469.18) 26.89 Less : Interest 0 52 6.56 78 Profit Before Extra- Ordinary Item & Tax (453.34) (33.74) (1475.74) (51.11) Less: Extra-Ordinary Items 0 0 0 0 Less: Provision for Taxation 0 0 0 0 NET PROFIT (453.34) (33.79) (1475.74) (51.16) OTHER INFORMATION Segment Assets 1196.99 1564 1130.01 2507.00 Segment Liabilities 1196.99 1564 1130.01 2507.00

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

During the year Storage Division of the Company has been sealed by the Bank vide their letter dated 11.10.2019 and further there is no other material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report.

The economy has been affected all over the World due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Due to relaxation on various fronts by the Government in recent past, operations are expected to be normalized in the coming months. However impact of COVID-19 will affect the profit margin and percentage of such margin will depend on the period required for restoration of normalcy in all the relevant areas and blooming of the economy in the coming days particularly in the textile industry. Effects of COVID-19 being unclear, it will be extremely difficult to predict market behaviour as of now.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR

TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators / courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

10.CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2020.

11.RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

Company has an Internal Financial Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Company has adopted proper system of Internal Control and Risk Management to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from un authorised use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported quickly.

The Board of Directors have developed & implemented a risk management policy which identifies the key elements of risks that threatens the existence of the Company. The Audit Committee reviews the status of key risks and steps taken by the Company to mitigate such risks at regular intervals.

12. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits as defined under Section 73 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under.

13. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KMP:

Retirement by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Mahesh Shah (DIN: 00017559) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Resignations from the Board of Directors:

Resignation:

During the financial year 2019-20 under review, following Independent Directors and Independent Woman Director of the Company were resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. November 11, 2019.

Name of Directors Designation Mr. Viral Chitalia Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Samirkumar Mapara Non-Executive Independent Director Dr. Pratichi Mavani Non-Executive Independent Woman Director

During the year there are no new directors were appointed on the Board of the company.

Declaration of Independent Directors:

The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Companys Policy relating to directors appointment, payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties:

The policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and also remuneration for Key Managerial Personnel and other employees is attached herewith and marked as ‘Annexure III.

Appointments / Resignations of the Key Managerial Personnel:

During the financial year 2019-20, Ms. Mala Praful Dattani, was appointed as CFO on May 30, 2019, and resigned from the post of CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company i.e. w.e.f. September 05, 2019 and in her place Mrs. Bhakti Ritesh Parekh, was appointed as the CFO (Chief Financial Officer)of the Company i.e. w.e.f. March 06. 2020.

Annual Performance Evaluation by the Board:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134(3) Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committees. The Board has devised questionnaire to evaluate the performances of each of Executive and Non-Executive and Independent Directors. Such questions are prepared considering the business of the Company and the expectations that the Board have from each of the directors. The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas:

i. Attendance at Board Meetings and Board Committee Meetings; ii. Quality of contribution to Board deliberations; iii. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of Company and its performance; iv. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management.

The details of the programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company, www.maximaagroup.com

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors at their meeting held on 10th August, 2020, The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

14. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. A tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is informed to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings

The Board of Directors has met 7 times during the financial year 2019-20. The details of the Board meetings and attendance of the directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report annexed as form part of Annual Report. The intervening gap between the two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

15. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board Composition of Audit Committee which comprises of 3 Non-Executive Independent Directors including Woman Director and 1 Non-Executive Director till 14.11.2019 as under:

Name of the Members Designation Chairman / Member 1 Mr. Viral Chitalia Non-Executive Independent Director (Resigned w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Chairman 2 Mr. Mayur Shah Non-Executive Director Member 3 Mr. Samirkumar Mapara Non-Executive Independent Director (Resigned w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Member 4 Dr. Pratichi Mavani Non-Executive Independent Woman Director (Resigned w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Member

After Resignation of above three members of Audit Committee, the Board has reconstituted the composition of Audit Committee as under w.e.f. 14.11.2019

Name of the Members Designation Chairman / Member 1 Mr. Mayur Shah Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Chairman 2 Mr. Manoj Shah Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Member 3 Mr. Mahesh Shah Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f. 14.11.2019) Member

Since above three members of the Audit Committee were resigned during the year, hence the Board is under process of reconstitution of Audit Committee as per the provisions of the Act and Regulations.

More details on the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

16. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:

To create enduring value for all stakeholders and ensure the highest level of honesty, integrity and ethical behavior in all its operations, the company had formulated a ‘Vigil Mechanism Policy in addition to the existing code of conduct that governs the actions of its employees. This Whistleblower Policy aspires to encourage all employees to report suspected or actual occurrence(s) of illegal, unethical or inappropriate events (behaviors or practices) that affect Companys interest / image.

A copy of the Policy is available on the website of the Company and may be accessed through the web link http://www.maximaagroup.com/ regulatory-compliance. htm.

17. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 134(3) (a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the Annual Return as at March 31, 2020 in the prescribed format is given in Annexure - I and forms part of this Report.

18.DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements under section 134(5) read with section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2020 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. PARTICULARS OF MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

Disclosure with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and marked as ‘Annexure-IV

20. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

As per the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, M/s. C.D. Khakhkhar & Co. Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No. 141767], Statutory Auditor of the Company was appointed by the Board and their appointment was approved by the Members of the Company at its 26th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2016 for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 26th AGM held on 30th September, 2016 till the conclusion of 31st AGM will be held in the financial year 2021-22 subject to the ratification by the Members of the Company at every Annual General Meeting on such remuneration as may be agreed upon. And the aforesaid ratification of appointment of statutory auditor at every Annual General Meeting is presently has been dispensed with as per the recent notification and Companies Amendment Act.

21. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Company has one subsidiary company i.e. Pro yurveda Life science Private Limited. During the financial year 2019-20, the Board of Directors had reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary company in accordance with the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we have prepared Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which form part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC-1 is attached herewith and marked as ‘Annexure V. The statement also provides the details of performance and financial position of subsidiary company.

In accordance with the provision of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of its subsidiary, are available on our website www.maximaagroup.com these documents will also be available for inspection at the registered office of the Company and of the subsidiary company during business hours on all working days and during the Annual General Meeting.

22. AUDITORS REPORT:

Auditors Report is self-explanatory and do not call for any explanation and clarification by directors.

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to Financial Statements.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION

188(1) OF THE COMPANIESACT 2013:

All the related party transactions are entered into during the financial year under review were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. There were no materially significant transactions with related parties during the financial year which were in conflict with the interest of the Company.

All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval. prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their review and approval on a quarterly and half yearly basis.

The details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the accompanying financial statements in Form AOC-2 as Annexure VII.

25. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors had re-appointed Mr. Kunjal Dalal (Proprietor of M/s. K. Dalal & Co.) Practicing Company Secretaries (M. No; 3530, CP No: 3863) as a Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year 2019-20. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed with this Annual Report.

26. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Company has appointed M/s. NPV & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as its Internal Auditors. The Internal Auditors give their reports on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee. Based on the report of internal audit, management undertakes corrective action in respective areas and thereby strengthens the controls.

27. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following have been made a part of the Annual Report and are attached to this report:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report; Corporate Governance Report; and

Practicing Company Secretarys Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance.

During the year the Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements as per the Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Except proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, independent director and woman director after resignation of independent directors and woman director dated 14.11.2019 on the Board. A separate report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate of Compliance from the Auditors annexed as a forms part of this Annual Report.

28. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report of financial condition and results of operations of the Company for the year under review as required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the Stock Exchanges, is given as separate statement forming part of the Annual Report.

29. REMARKS ON QUALIFICATION BY STATUTORY AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Statutory Auditors Report does not have any qualification / observation/ adverse remark and is self-explanatory.

With respect to the observations made by Secretarial Auditors in their report, we would like to state as under:

Company has not produced before us the duly signed minutes of board meeting and committee meetings and proof of dispatch of notice of Committee meetings, Independent Directors meeting further notice of Board meeting dated 14.08.2019, 14.09.2019 and 05.09.2019 not given to all the directors.

Company has not timely filed form MGT-7 (Annual Return) and Form AOC-4 (financial Statements) is yet to be filed by the company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Company has not complied with the Regulation 17(1), 17(1A), 17(B), 18(1), 19(1) & (2), 20(1), 20(2) & 20(2A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with respect to Board and Committee Composition.

Company has not timely submitted Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for period ended June, 2019 as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Company has not timely paid the Annual Listing Fees for the F.Y. 2019-20 as required Regulation 14 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Company has not timely submitted Disclosure of Related Party Transactions Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended 31/03/2019.

Company has not given timely intimation of board meeting for consideration of un-audited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019 as required under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Company has not timely submitted the intimation of resignation of independent director in respect of Mr. Samirkumar Mapara as required under Part A Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Mahesh Balubhai Shah has not attended any meeting of board of directors held during the period of twelve months and accordingly in pursuance of section 167(1)(b) he stands vacated from the office of director and company has yet not filed his intimation of vacation from office of director.

Company has not maintained Structural Digital Database as required under Regulation 3 (5) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.

Company has not produced before us the proof the service of Annual Report to the shareholders as required under Regulation 36 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Company has not produced before us newspaper Publication of Notice of Board Meeting for period ended 31st March, 2019 as required under Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Company has not timely submitted intimation for Closure of Trading Window to the exchange for the quarter beginning January 2020.

Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary indicating non disqualification and debarment of directors is not attached to the Corporate Governance Report forming part of Annual Report for the year ended 31/03/2019 as required under Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Key Financial Ratios forming part of Management Discussion and Analysis Report are not mentioned in the Annual Report for the year ended 31/03/2019 as required under Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Company has not submitted the material information regarding sealing of its Storage Division by the bank to the exchange as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Further financial results for storage division for period ended December Quarter 2019 and March Quarter 2020 also not submitted to exchange.

30. INFORMATION UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. There was no complaint on sexual harassment during the year under review.

31. LISTING OF SECURITIES:

The Companys shares are listed on BSE Limited (BSE) under the script code 526538 and also listed on MSEI under the Symbol MAXIMAA. The Company has paid listing fees to its both Stock Exchanges for the financial year 2019-20 and pending for F.Y. 2020-21.

32. STATUTORY INFORMATION

A. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the company during business hours of the company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any member is interested in inspecting the same, such member may write to the company secretary in advance.

No employee has received remuneration in excess of the limits set out in rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the financial year 2019-20.

B. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND

OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure VI and forms part of this Report.

33. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The industrial relations continued to be cordial during the year under review.

34. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, may be forward looking within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Certain factors that could affect the Companys operations include increase in price of inputs, availability of raw materials, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic conditions and other factors.

35. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the cooperation and assistance received from the Authorities, Stock Exchanges, Registrar and Share Transfer Agents, Business

Associates, employees, customers, suppliers, companys bankers as well as our Shareholders at large during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff, resulting in the satisfactory performance during the year.

For and on behalf of the Board Maximaa Systems Limited Sd/- Mr. Manoj Shah Chairman and Managing Director Place: Valsad DIN: 00017594 Date: 31.07.2020

ANNEXURE I

FORM NO MGT-9

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

For the financial year ended on 31ST March, 2020

[Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form No. MGT-9

1. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

CIN L27100GJ1990PLC014129 Registration Date 3rd August, 1990 Name of the Company Maximaa Systems Limited Category / Sub-Category of the Company Company Limited By Shares / Indian Non-Government Company Address of the Registered Office and B-1, Yashkamal, Tithal Road, Valsad 396001, Gujarat, contact details India. Whether listed company Yes Name, address and contact details of Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent, if any Unit No. 9, Shiv Shakti Ind. Est. J.R. Boricha Marg, Opp. Kasturba Hospital Lane, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai- 400 011. PH: 022- 2301 0771/8261 / 6761 Fax: 022- 2301 2517

2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY :

All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated:-

SL. Name and Description of main No. Products / Services NIC Code of the Product/Service % to total turnover of the Company 1 Pharmaceuticals 24233 51.65% 2 Storage 63023 48.35%

3. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Name and address of the Company CIN / GLN Holding/ Subsidiary / Associate % of shares Held Applicable Section 1. Proyurveda Lifescience Private Limited U24233GJ2015PTC082953 Subsidiary Company 77.58 2 (87)

4. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity): i. Category-wise Share Holding

Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year No. of Shares held at the end of the year % of Change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares A. Promoters 1)Indian a) Individual / HUF 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 0 b) Central Govt. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) State Govt.(s) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d) Bodies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Corporate e) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 f) Any Other…. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-Total 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 0 (A)(1): (2) Foreign a) NRIs Individuals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Other Individuals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) Bodies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Corporate d) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Any Other…. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-Total (A)(2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 18074125 0 18074125 31.16 0 Shareholding of Promoters (A) = (A)(1)+(A)(2 B. Public Shareholding (1) Institutions a) Mutual Funds / UTI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) Central Govt. 2500 0 2500 0.004 2500 0 2500 0.004 0.004 d) State Govt.(s) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Venture Capital Funds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 f) Insurance Companies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 g) FIIs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 h) Foreign Venture Capital Funds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 i) Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (specify) Sub-Total (B)(1): 0 0 0 0 2500 0 2500 0.004 0.004 (2) Non- Institutions a) Bodies Corporate i) Indian 935639 132450 1068089 1.84 877945 132455 1010400 1.74 -10 ii) Overseas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Individual i) Individual Shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 Lakh 10842931 984125 11827056 20.39 11498666 964495 12463161 21.49 +1.10 ii) Individual Shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 Lakh 20456450 0 20456450 35.27 20049293 0 20049293 34.57 -0.7 c) Other ( Specify) i) N.R.I. (Repat & Non-Repat.) 4730203 85 4730288 8.16 4729159 85 4729244 8.15 -0.1 ii) Foriegn Corporate Bodies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 iii) Trust 85 0 85 0.00 85 0 85 0.00 0 iv)Hindu Undivided Family 815994 0 815994 1.41 841243 0 841243 1.45 +0.4 v)Employee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 vi)Clearing Members 239559 0 239559 0.41 44095 0 44095 0.08 -0.33 Sub-Total (B)(2): Total Public 38807870 111926 39927130 68.84 38830100 1097030 39927130 68.84 0 Share holding (B)= (B)(1) +(B)(2) 0 C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Total 56884495 111676 58001255 100 56904225 1097030 58001255 100 0 (A+B+C) 0

ii. Shareholding of Promoters

Shareholders Name No. of Shares held at the beginning of No. of Shares held at the end of the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company % of Shares Pledged / encumberred to total shares No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company % of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares % of Change in share holding during the year Manoj Shah 5810010 10.02 0 5810010 10.02 0 0 Mahesh Shah 4801345 8.28 0 4816160 8.30 0 +0.2 Mayur Shah 4633205 7.99 0 4633205 7.99 0 0 Mahesh Balubhai Shah 942750 1.63 0 942750 1.63 0 0 HUF Mayur B Shah HUF 1084500 1.87 0 1084500 1.87 0 0 Manoj B Shah HUF 787500 1.36 0 787500 1.36 0 0 Manan Mahesh Shah 14815 0.03 0 0 0 0 0 Total 18074125 31.16 0 18074125 31.16 0 0

iii. Change in Promoters Shareholding ( please specify, if there is no change)

Mr. Mahesh Shah Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year For Each Top 10 Share Holders No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company At the beginning of the year 4801345 8.28 4801345 8.28 Date wise Increase/Decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc): (14815 shares Inter-se transferred from Manan Shah) 14815 0.02 14815 0.02 At the end of the year 4816160 8.30 4816160 8.30

iv. Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of

GDRs and ADRs):

For Each Top 10 Share Holders Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company 1. MALIREDDY SRINIVASULU REDDY 4253000 7.33 4253000 7.33 2. DAMAVARAPU KAMALAMMA 2500000 4.31 2500000 4.31 3. DIVYESH PRAVINCHANDRA SHAH 1500000 2.59 1500000 2.59 4. YUTI KUNAL JHAVERI 1200000 2.07 1200000 2.07 5. DAMAVARAPU RADHAKRISHNA REDDY 999800 1.72 999800 1.72 6. RAJMANI GORWARA 912387 1.57 912387 1.57 7. RAJ KUMAR 973400 1.68 873400 1.51 8. RABINDRA KAPUR 778000 1.34 778000 1.34 9. DESAI MILAN GULABBHAI 750000 1.29 750000 1.29 10. JAPAN VYAS 674417 1.16 674417 1.16

Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Name of Director/KMP:

For Each Directors and KMP Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company No. of Shares % of total shares of the Company 1. Mr. Manoj Shah Managing Director At the beginning of the year 5810010 10.02 5810010 10.02 Date wise Increase/Decrease in Promoters Shareholding during 0 0 0 0 the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc): At the end of the year 5810010 10.02 5810010 10.02 2. Mr. Mayur Shah Non-Executive Director At the beginning of the year 4633205 7.99 4633205 7.99 Date wise Increase/Decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc): - - - - At the end of the year 4633205 7.99 4633205 7.99 3. Mr. Mahesh Shah Jt. MD At the beginning of the year 4801345 8.28 4801345 8.28 Date wise Increase/Decrease in Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase/decrease (e.g. allotment/transfer/bonus/sweat equity etc): (14815 shares Inter-se transferred from Mr. Manan Shah) 14815 0.02 14815 0.02 At the end of the year 4816160 8.30 4816160 8.30

5. INDEBETEDNESS :

Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment:

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i.Principal Amount 18,70,87,652 1,48,49,130 13,00,000 20,32,36,782 ii. Interest due but not paid - - - - iii. Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total ( i+ ii+ iii) 18,70,87,652 1,48,49,130 13,00,000 20,32,36,782 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year Addition 71,161 56,98,496 - 57,69,657 Reduction - - Net Change - 0 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i. Principal Amount 18,71,58,813 2,05,47,626 - 20,77,06,439 ii. Interest due but not paid - - - - iii. Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total ( i+ ii+ iii) 18,71,58,813 2,05,47,626 13,00,000 20,90,06,439

6. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager:

Sr. No Particulars of Remuneration 1. Gross Salary Mr. Manoj Shah Mr. Mayur Shah Mr. Mahesh Shah Total Amount (a) Salary as per provisions contained in 8,40,000 8,40,000 8,40,000 25,20,000 Section 17(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (b) Value of perquisites under Section Nil Nil Nil Nil 17(2) Income Tax Act, 1961 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under Section Nil Nil Nil Nil 17(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 2 Stock Options Nil Nil Nil Nil 3 Sweat Equity Nil Nil Nil Nil 4 Commission Nil Nil Nil Nil - as % of profit Nil Nil Nil Nil - others, specify…. Nil Nil Nil Nil 5 Others, please specify Nil Nil Nil Nil Total (A) 8,40,000 8,40,000 8,40,000 25,20,000

B. Remuneration to other Directors:

Sr. No Particulars of Remuneration Name of Director Name of Director Name of Director Total Amount 1. Independent Director Mr. Samirkumar Mapara Mr. Viral Chitalia Dr. Pratichi Mavani -Fee for attending Nil Nil Nil Nil Board/Committee Meetings Commission Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others, please specify Nil Nil Nil Nil Total (1) Nil Nil Nil Nil 2 Other Non-Executive Nil Nil Nil Nil Directors -Fee for attending Nil Nil Nil Nil Board/Committee Meetings Commission Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others, please specify Nil Nil Nil Nil Total (2) Nil Nil Nil Nil Total B= 1+2 Nil Nil Nil Nil Total Managerial Nil Nil Nil Nil Remuneration Other Ceiling as per Act Nil Nil Nil Nil

C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD

Particulars of Remuneration Name of KMP Mr. Mala Dattani (CFO) (April 22nd to 5th September 2019) Mr. Bhakti Parekh (CFO) w.e.f. 06th March, 2020 Mr. Nagraj Mogaveera (CS) Total 1. Gross Salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in Section 17(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 2,32,667 22,000 3,96,000 6,50,667 (b) Value of perquisites under Section 17(2) Income Tax Act, 1961 Nil Nil Nil Nil (c) Profits in lieu of salary under Section 17(3) Income Tax Act, 1961 Nil Nil Nil Nil 2 Stock Options Nil Nil Nil Nil 3 Sweat Equity Nil Nil Nil Nil 4 Commission Nil Nil Nil Nil - as % of profit Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others, specify…. Nil Nil Nil Nil 5 Others, please specify Nil Nil Nil Nil Total 2,32,667 22,000 3,96,000 6,50,667

7. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT / COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: -NOT APPLICABLE

Type Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalties/ Punishment/ Compounding Fees imposed Authority [ RD/ NCLT/ COURT] Appeal made, if any (give details) A. COMPANY Penalty Punishment Compounding

B. DIRECTORS Penalty Punishment Compounding